Australian Gross Domestic Product is expected to post a modest 1% yearly advance.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will monitor GDP figures before the September meeting.

Australian Dollar likely to extend its decline with the expected tepid figures.

Australia will release Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on Wednesday. The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) is expected to report that the economy grew 0.3% in the second quarter (Q2) of the year and 1% in the twelve months to June. Annual growth in the first quarter printed at 1.1%. Should the expected 1% be confirmed, it will be the lowest pace of growth since the coronavirus-led recession in 2020.

What to expect from the Q2 GDP report

As previously noted, the Australian economy is expected to have grown by 1% in the year to June. But what does that mean for the Australian Dollar (AUD)?

Despite tepid growth, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is among those that maintain interest rates unchanged at multi-year highs. The Official Cash Rate (OCR) was lifted for the last time in November 2023 and currently stands at 4.35%. Even further, the RBA is nowhere near trimming interest rates as inflationary pressures have remained high.

And there is a good reason for it. The latest data available shows that consumer prices rose by 3.5% in the year to July, down from the 3.8% pace recorded in the 12 months to June. The RBA’s mandate is to keep annual consumer price inflation between 2% and 3%.

However, high interest rates usually translate into slower economic progress amid higher financial costs. To stimulate growth, the central bank would need to lower the OCR. The tricky thing is that boosting the economy is not within RBA’s mandate.

Theoretically, growth-related figures should not affect policymakers’ decisions. Nevertheless, they do. RBA officials will not acknowledge concerns on the matter but rather maintain the focus on inflation.

Meanwhile, underlying inflation in Australia increased throughout the first half of the year, boosting speculation the RBA could hike interest rates. Since the last meeting, inflation has eased modestly, and market players are willing to believe the OCR has peaked.

How can the GDP report affect the Australian Dollar?

The GDP report will be released on Wednesday at 01:30 GMT, and market participants will likely assess how the outcome could affect the upcoming RBA decision. Faster-than-anticipated growth will have a positive impact on the AUD as it will reflect not only economic progress but also spook fears of higher interest rates.

On the other hand, softer-than-expected progress could trigger multiple alarms. Not only will it push the AUD lower, but it will also fuel speculation the RBA should speed up the decision to trim interest rates, which will also negatively affect the local currency.

Valeria Bednark, FXStreet Chief Analyst, adds: “The Aussie is under strong selling pressure ahead of the announcement, with AUD/USD trading at around 0.6740. The pair fell amid mounting risk-aversion ahead of the release of United States (US) employment-related figures scheduled throughout the rest of the week. The US Dollar benefits from the dismal mood, which means that AUD/USD could easily pierce the 0.6700 mark with GDP figures below expected. Next support is located at 0.6660, en route to the 0.6630 price zone.”

Bednarik also notes: “Upbeat figures could trigger AUD near-term demand, but if risk aversion persists, gains could be limited. Even further, AUD/USD may resume its decline after the dust settles. The 0.6780 region is the immediate bullish target, followed by the 0.6810 price zone. Sellers may reappear around the latter, should the GDP post a modest beat. Finally, outrageous growth data could push the pair further up, with AUD/USD aiming to test the 0.6840 area.

Australian Dollar FAQs What key factors drive the Australian Dollar? One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD. How do the decisions of the Reserve Bank of Australia impact the Australian Dollar? The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive. How does the health of the Chinese Economy impact the Australian Dollar? China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs. How does the price of Iron Ore impact the Australian Dollar? Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD. How does the Trade Balance impact the Australian Dollar? The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.