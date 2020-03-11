Australia’s economic stimulus package to tackle coronavirus will be between $15bn-$20bn

According to an Australian daily, the economic stimulus package likely to be announced on Thursday by PM Morison to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak will be between $15bn-$20bn.

The local media added that the package will include one-off cash payments $500 for pensioners and those on Newstart (unemployment benefit).

AUD/USD cheers economic stimulus news

On positive developments out from Australia, the AUD/USD pair remains well bid above the 0.65 handle, as broad USD weakness also supports.