S&P: Australia’s economy will move into recession by June 2020

According to S&P Global Ratings, the Australian economy is seen moving into a recession by June 2020 adding that it will grow 1.2 % in 2020 before rebounding.

That its ratings on Australia are not under immediate threat from the now likely technical recession.

Believe the ‘AAA’ rating on Australia can weather a temporary economic shock.

The country's strong fiscal position has provided it with some room to manoeuvre at the current rating.

We believe Australia’s economy will move into recession by June 2020 and grow 1.2 % in 2020 before rebounding.

Tolerance for further weakening at the ‘AAA’ rating level is diminishing.

Rating could come under pressure if weak economic conditions are more prolonged than we currently expect.

Stimulus package unlikely to strain Australia’s creditworthiness.