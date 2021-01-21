Australian PM Morrison: Will study the employment figures before commenting further

"Jobs, jobs and jobs, that's what we're about," the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in immediate response to the employment report while speaking at a media conference in Gladstone.

Morrison said that he would want to study the job figures before commenting further.

This comes after the South-Asia pacific nation added 50,000 full-time jobs in December and the unemployment rate fell more-than-expected to 6.6%, as the labor market continues its recovery from the early impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related reads