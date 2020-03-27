Australian PM Morrison: To tighten enforcement on self-isolation for citizens returning from overseas

Australian PM Scott Morrison said on Friday that the government will tighten enforcement on self-isolation for citizens returning from overseas.
Further comments
States, territories to quarantine all arrivals in hotels.
To deploy defense forces to support states, territories in enforcing self-isolation.
States, territories to pursue their own arrangements on schools.
Government is preparing a 3rd tranche of economic aid.
To have more details in coming days.
AUD/USD reaction
Having regained the 0.61 handle for the first time in seven days, AUD/USD holds 1% gains so far this Friday, as the bulls test multi-day highs at 0.6127 reached in the last minutes.
Broad US dollar sell-off, RBA’s liquidity injections and Australia’s stringent efforts to contain the virus spread seem to lend support to the major.
