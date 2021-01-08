Australian PM Morrison: Covid situation in Brisbane is “serious”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expresses concerns over the worsening covid situation in the state of Queensland while announcing measures to curb the virus outbreak.
Key quotes
“Covid situation in Brisbane is "serious".”
“To require pre-flight covid testing on international flights.”
“To reduce caps by half on international arrivals to some states until Feb. 15.”
“Passengers on flights to Australia must wear masks.”
“International air crew to be tested in Australia on arrival.”
Earlier today, Queensland’s State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Brisbane will enter a three-day lockdown after an employee at one of the city's quarantine hotels tested positive to the UK strain of COVID-19.
Further, New South Wales recorded four locally acquired cases on Friday.
Separately, South Australia State Premier Steven Marshall also reiterated that Australia will roll out pre-flight covid testing for UK travellers.
Market reaction
AUD/USD faces a double whammy amid fresh covid concerns and broad-based US dollar strength, thanks to the rally in Treasury yields amid reflationary trades.
The spot was last seen trading at 0.7754, down 0.15% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims losses to regain 0.7750 as US dollar pulls back
AUD/USD has bounced-off lows to regain 0.7750, as the US dollar quickly pulled back from daily tops. However, the rally in Treasury yields, US-China tensions and Australia's fresh covid restrictive measures keep the offered tone intact around the aussie.
EUR/USD bounces-back above 1.2250 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD rises back above 1.2250, recovering from a deeper territory on US dollar strength. A rise in US yields has triggered some unwinding of bearish bets on the US currency which has bounced off a nearly three-year low. US NFP is the next major fundamental catalyst.
Gold revisits 200-hour SMA support
Gold is feeling the pull of gravity on Friday, with the US dollar showing signs of life amid the steepening of the treasury yield curve. The yellow metal almost tested the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at $1,908 soon before press time.
US yield curve steepest since 2017
The US Treasury yield curve is steepening, with the longer duration yields tracking the inflation expectations higher. The spread between the 10- and two-year yields has risen to 96 basis points, the highest level since July 17, 2017.
US Dollar Index: Bulls cheer break of 13-day-old resistance to attack 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) rises to 90.02, currently up 0.13%, during early Friday. The greenback gauge crossed a downward sloping trend line from December 22 the previous day while struggling to provide a clear break above 200-HMA.