Australian PM Morrison: Covid situation in Brisbane is “serious”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison expresses concerns over the worsening covid situation in the state of Queensland while announcing measures to curb the virus outbreak.

Key quotes

“Covid situation in Brisbane is "serious".”

“To require pre-flight covid testing on international flights.”

“To reduce caps by half on international arrivals to some states until Feb. 15.”

“Passengers on flights to Australia must wear masks.”

“International air crew to be tested in Australia on arrival.”

Earlier today, Queensland’s State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Brisbane will enter a three-day lockdown after an employee at one of the city's quarantine hotels tested positive to the UK strain of COVID-19.

Further, New South Wales recorded four locally acquired cases on Friday.

Separately, South Australia State Premier Steven Marshall also reiterated that Australia will roll out pre-flight covid testing for UK travellers.

Market reaction

AUD/USD faces a double whammy amid fresh covid concerns and broad-based US dollar strength, thanks to the rally in Treasury yields amid reflationary trades.

The spot was last seen trading at 0.7754, down 0.15% on the day.