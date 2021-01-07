Australia Queensland State Premier: Greater Brisbane to go into three-day covid lockdown - Reuters

Early Friday morning in Asia, Queensland’s State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced a three-day activity restriction in Greater Brisbane, per Reuters. The news cites Thursday’s founding of the UK coronavirus strain as the key reason for the latest lockdown. The restrictions also make mask-wearing compulsory.

"We will be mandating masks in those areas if you are leaving home," said Ms. Palaszczuk.

The policymaker also mentioned, "So, if you are leaving home, you are leaving your place of residence, from 6:00 pm Friday to 6:00 pm Monday and you will living in those council areas, again, let me say them - Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton and Redlands - you must wear a mask."

State Premier Palaszczuk also said that If we do not do this now, it could end up being a 30-day lockdown.

On the positive side, Victoria marks zero locally acquired cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

FX implications

AUD/USD cools down to 0.7760, from 0.7773, while following the news. However, optimism concerning the US stimulus keeps the bulls hopeful.

