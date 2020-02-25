Australian PM Morrison: 15 Australian cases of coronavirus linked to Wuhan have now been treated

Australian Prime Minister (PM) Scott Morrison was on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, noting that all of the 15 Australian cases of coronavirus linked to Wuhan have now been treated and patients discharged.

He said that the seven cases from the Diamond Princess remain, but all are considered mild.

"This is not like a global financial crisis. This is a global health crisis," Morrison added.

Australian Treasurer Frydenberg also spoke alongside, citing that the "economic impacts have been significant."

Earlier today, a survey showed that about 17% of the Australian business surveyed have been already affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD is seen attempting a corrective bounce on the 0.66 handle, as the bulls still struggle to close Monday’s bearish opening gap.