Australian dollar: Under the weight of the world – Westpac

Analysts at Westpac cited the Australian dollar’s historical performances and key catalysts to justify its status as a global risk barometer. The report also anticipates the Aussie to recover during 2020 and 2021.
Key quotes
After reaching a peak just above USD0.70 at the turn of the year, the weight of the world has come to bear on the Australian dollar. Currently, the pair sits at USD0.67, but this follows a number of days when the currency traded below that mark in early February as coronavirus concerns peaked.
Equity markets have, to date, brushed off this real economy shock, showing little concern for the potential cost to future profits, or perhaps simply expressing a belief that central banks will act to offset any downside.
The sustained move in commodities, however, franks the economic significance of the coronavirus.
The other key variable that determines the fair value for the Australian dollar is the interest rate differential between Australia and the US.
Our timing for the RBA meanwhile has them lowering rates in April (ahead of the US) and then again in August, down to 0.25%.
Our forecast for the Australian dollar to only rise a cent from June 2020 to December 2020 could be regarded as evidence that this is a benign risk. However, this forecast necessitates that the RBA provides additional stimulus as it moves to unconventional measures.
Looking forward to 2021, a combination of a benign global outlook and a sense of stability in commodity markets should aid the Australian dollar back above USD0.70.
The further we move into that year, the more monetary policy will have been seen to be effective, as Australian GDP growth tends back to trend on broad-based gains across household demand and business investment. A peak of USD0.72 is seen at the end of 2021.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: At 33-month low as traders dial up ECB rate cut bets
EUR/USD trades near 1.0865, the lowest level since May 2017, on dovish ECB expectations. The US dollar is attracting haven flows amid coronavirus fears. The downside may gather pace if the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January beats estimates by a big margin.
GBP/USD keeps it below 1.3000 amid UK politics, Brexit and coronavirus
GBP/USD justifies Wednesday’s bearish Doji while snapping the earlier rise. While pessimism surrounding Brexit and UK’s political drama have recently weighed on the quote, fresh risk of coronavirus seems to be the latest one to drag the pair to the south.
Forex Today: Surge in new China coronavirus cases kills risk, USD in bullish consolidation
A flight to safety theme emerged in Asia after the appetite for risk assets was killed by a surge in new coronavirus cases in China’s Hubei province. Amid risk-off, the Asian stocks dropped in tandem with the US equity futures and Treasury yields while the safe-havens, gold and the yen, benefited the most.
Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off
Gold is finding love in Asia amid signs of risk aversion in the equity and currency markets. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,570 per Oz, representing a 0.30% gain on the day. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 0.30% and so is the price of WTI oil.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.