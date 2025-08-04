Australian Dollar holds steady heading into Tuesday

- The Australian Dollar caught a late boost last week after the Greenback got shredded by bad NFP numbers.
- A mid-tier data schedule awaits Aussie traders this week.
- The RBA’s latest rate call is due next week, and a cut looks likely after CPI inflation eased further.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) held steady on Monday, holding onto last week’s late gains against the US Dollar (USD). AUD/USD kept a tight grip on the 0.6470 region, keeping the pair locked in against the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A much-needed moment of Greenback selling helped to snap the Aussie’s six-day losing streak, and traders are now pivoting to watching for trade headlines.
Australia’s Melbourne Institute (MI) inflation gauge hit a 20-month high in July, rising 0.9% MoM, its highest single-month increase since December 2023. Australian Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to 1.9% last week, dragging Q1 inflation metrics below the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 2-3% target band and locking in an interest rate cut at the upcoming interest rate decision on August 12.
Australian markets remain exposed to fallout from the Trump administration’s whiplash tariff policies, keeping general risk appetite underbid in the Australian quarters. Australia is opening up its consumer market to beef imports from Canada for the first time since 2003, dealing a potential blow to US President Donald Trump’s claims that the US will be exporting huge amounts of American beef to the Australian markets as a result of his strong-arm tariff policies targeting Australia.
Data-light week puts trade headlines in the front seat
The Australian data docket is a mid-tier affair this week. Australian Trade Balance figures for June are due on Thursday and are expected to show a jump from $ 2.238B to $ 3.25B MoM; however, the figure is too backdated for investors to do anything about.
Before that, the latest Chinese Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for July will print early Tuesday. Knock-on effects for the Australian Dollar could surface as data watchers wait for signs that the Trump administration’s tariff plans for China could have knock-on effects on the Australian economy. July’s Caixin Chinese Services PMI is expected to tick down to 50.2 from 50.6.
Australia abandons Musk’s Tesla as home battery system rebates kick in
EV superstar Tesla (TSLA) has been backsliding in global sales consistently in 2025, and the Tesla fall-off has now spread to the home battery market. Tesla’s global share in the sales of home batteries for power storage has shrunken from 20% to just 5% in seven months. The “brand destruction” by Elon Musk is incredibly poorly timed: Australian government rebates for home battery systems are kicking in this year, and Australia is on pace to sell as many batteries in the first ten weeks of the rebate program as were sold in the entirety of 2024.
According to a report by Australian market research firm Roy Morgan, Tesla and Elon Musk’s adjacent companies have slipped into the top 10 least-trusted companies in Australia, joining Chinese discount goods supergiant Temu, Musk’s X/Twitter, and Meta/Facebook as some of the least trustworthy companies in the Australian market.
AUD/USD daily chart
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Trapped in a range
AUD/USD faded Friday’s strong rebound on the back of the tepid recovery in the US Dollar. Indeed, the pair resumed its downtrend as investors assessed the latest developments on the trade front, US job data, and potential rate cuts from the Fed.
EUR/USD shifts the attention to 1.1600
The renewed strength in the Greenback after Friday’s sharp pullback prompted EUR/USD to erase the gains of the past two sessions. Market participants will now be watching closely for developments on the trade front and any signals about the Fed’s likely rate path in H2.
Gold treads water near $3,380
Gold prices are now consolidating around the $3,380 zone per troy ounce, up for the third day in a row, despite the marginal advance in the Greenback. The mixed bias in US yields across the curve and trade concerns, in the meantime, continue to lend support to the precious metal.
BitMine pushes Ethereum stash above 833,000 ETH, Bill Miller and ARK Invest become shareholders
BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced its Ethereum (ETH) treasury has grown to 833,137 ETH on Monday as investors Bill Miller and ARK Invest pile up the company's shares.
Euro area – New ECB call: No further cuts in scope
The euro area economy has shown surprising resilience over the summer, with the outlook bolstered by the EU-US deal and accelerated German spending plans. Risks are still tilted towards a final cut later this year or in early 2026. Further softening of wage indicators could open the door for a final ‘insurance cut’.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.