Australian Consumer Sentiment bounces back - Westpac

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment rose 3.6% to 100 in August from 96.5 in July. Bill Evans, analyst at Westpac, provides a quick look on the Australian data released earlier today.
Key Quotes:
“Superficially this result comes as somewhat of a surprise given that the survey was conducted against a turbulent backdrop with global financial markets roiled by escalating trade tensions between the US and China, the ASX down 3.4% and the AUD off 3c US since the July survey.
However, the result does come in the aftermath of an unexpected 4.7% fall in the Index in June/July that came despite consecutive rate cuts from the RBA and the restoration of political certainty following the May Federal election.
At the time, particularly following the July fall of 4%, we speculated that households may have been unnerved by the unusual sequence of consecutive rate reductions, implying that there might be some alarming drop in confidence in official circles around the economic outlook.
Realising that lower rates are in the offing but that there is no need for further consecutive changes might be a more encouraging signal for households than a rapid sequence of rate cuts.
Indeed part of the gain is consistent with firming expectations for additional interest rate cuts. The RBA left rates on hold at its August meeting, pausing after the two cuts in June and July but retained a clear easing bias. The media and economic forecasters now expect a further lowering in the official cash rate in coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside capped by 6-week long descending trend-line
Having registered another failure to cross six-week-old descending trend-line, EUR/USD trades near 1.1180 during Wednesday morning in Asia. 4H 100MA becomes the immediate support to watch.
GBP/USD shows less reaction to latest Brexit headlines
GBP/USD keeps taking the rounds to two-day long ascending support-line while trading near 1.2060 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Rebel MPs readying for early-September action.
USD/JPY: Heavy on 106.00 amid lower S&P futures, poor China data
USD/JPY dropped from near 106.75 in early trades, now holding the lower ground near 106.30 region. The spot remains dragged down by upbeat Japanese macro data, concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and poor Chinese data dump.
Gold: Flat lined near $1,500, Tuesday's spinning top indicates bullish exhaustion
Gold is currently trading largely unchanged on the day at $1,500 and could drop to the 10-day moving average support at $1,484 during the day, as signs of bull market exhaustion have emerged on the daily chart.
UK inflation preview: Did the pound's fall lift prices? Three scenarios for GBP/USD
UK inflation has likely remained close to the BOE's 2% target in July. Sterling's recent slump will likely push future prices higher. GBP/USD may ignore any surprising rise amid Brexit concerns.