Australia Treasury bond yields trace global peers to grind higher ahead of Aussie inflation

- Australian Treasury bond yields remain firmer two-day rebound from the lowest levels since August 2022.
- Downbeat Aussie Retail Sales contrast, review of how global banking crisis affects Australia prods bond buyers.
- Australia's Monthly CPI is expected to ease to 7.2% YoY in February, suggesting more hardships for RBA hawks.
Australia bond markets continue witnessing the week-start buying as traders brace for the key Aussie Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for February on early Wednesday.
That said, the benchmark 10-year Australia Treasury bond yields seesaw around 3.53% after posting a two-day recovery from the lowest levels since August 2022, marked on the last Friday. On the same line, the two-year counterpart pokes the 3.10% level during its third consecutive day of rebound.
While tracing the clues of the latest recovery in the Aussie bond coupons the looming fears of a financial market check in Australia and downbeat Retail Sales gain major attention. However, the macro risk-on mood supersedes the woes amid the month-end positioning.
Talking about the Aussie data, the seasonally adjusted Retail Sales growth for February came in at 0.2% versus 0.4% market forecasts and 1.9% prior.
Alternatively, news that Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers will convene a meeting of the country's top financial regulators to check how the latest volatility in global financial markets could affect the country, an official in the treasurer's office said on Tuesday per Reuters, prod the optimism. On the same line could be the much-debated $5.4 million Credit Default Swap (CDS) trade of Deutsche Bank.
Moving on, Aussie bond traders will keep their eyes on the Monthly CPI for February, expected 7.2% YoY versus 7.4% prior, as downbeat Retail Sales and recently softer talks of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) suggest a pause in the rate hike trajectory.
Also read: AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 with eyes on Australia inflation data, banking news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 with eyes on Australia inflation data, banking news
AUD/USD pokes 0.6700 mark as bulls await the key Australia inflation data on early Wednesday, after a two-day uptrend. The market’s reassessments of the baking risk and the broad US Dollar weakness allowed the Aussie pair to ignore downbeat Australia Retail Sales.
EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation
The EUR/USD pair has stretched its north-side journey to near the critical resistance of 1.0850 in the early Asian session. The absence of exhaustion signals indicates that the major currency pair is gathering strength to add more gains.
Gold: XAU/USD rises further above $1,970 Premium
Spot gold trades near the recent high of $1,975 a troy ounce, as broad US Dollar weakness helped the metal recover further ground. Despite higher US yields, XAU/USD continues to move north.
Ripple holders' profit taking hits a 19-month high as XRP price shoots up by 42%
XRP price has performed beyond expectations and has marked a multi-month high, restoring confidence in its investors. These holders have also made the most of the situation and turned to sell, which could backfire on the price action soon.
Rates spark: No news is good news for rates
No banking contagion news allows rates to jump back but we doubt more than one Fed hike can be priced by the curve. This means the 2Y hovering around a 4% yield. Euro rates have more upside on a hawkish European Central Bank but monetary tightening is working its way through the system.