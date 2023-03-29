Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Some RBA review proposals may need legislative changes

“Some recommendations from an independent review of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision-making and board make-up may require legislative changes to enact,” said Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Thursday while speaking on ABC Radio per Reuters.
Reuters also added that the review was called after the RBA undershot its inflation target of 2% to 3% for much of the last decade and issued guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic that rates were not expected to rise until at least 2024,” while also mentioning, “But the RBA has made 10 straight rate hikes since May to tame surging inflation.”
Aussie Treasurer Chalmers looks set to receive on Friday the findings of the report on the RBA.
Additional quotes
The government would look to reach consensus with the opposition parties to amend any laws ‘if we go down that path’.
If there are some that require a change to the (RBA Act) that we're keen on progressing, then ideally we would do that in a bipartisan way.
I would release the report with the government's initial views next month, ahead of the federal budget in May.
So I'd like to put it out in April, and people can go through it and see what they think about it.
A decision whether to re-appoint Governor Philip Lowe, whose term ends in September, would be taken ‘closer to the middle of the year’ in consultation with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the cabinet.
AUD/USD stays pressured
AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.6680 by the press time, following the first daily loss in three.
Also read: AUD/USD struggles below 0.6700 as market sentiment dwindles on inflation, banking concerns
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6700 as market sentiment dwindles on inflation, banking concerns
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status as the quote seesaws around 0.6680 amid a mixed start to Thursday’s trading, following a downbeat closing. The Aussie pair’s previous losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound and downbeat Australia inflation numbers.
EUR/USD stays firm around 1.0840, with traders eyeing German and US inflation data
The Euro advanced for three straight sessions against the US Dollar, but late in the North American session, the EUR/USD retreated, forming a doji. Hence, indecision is the game's name, as the greenback staged a recovery on Wednesday.
Gold continues to juggle above $1960 as investors await US PCE Price Index
Gold is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a $12 range above 1,960.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is defending the $1,960.00 support despite easing global banking jitters, which has trimmed the appeal for Gold as a safe-haven asset.
This is how bearish whales threaten MATIC’s bullish potential, is a 10% plunge underway?
Polygon is trading with a bearish bias in lower timeframes, but bulls are leading in the higher timeframes. The network has recorded strong retail demand and market reaction following the Polygon zkEVM product launch.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
“There is no trade-off between price and financial stability,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said earlier this month, following the announcement of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike despite the banking sector turmoil.