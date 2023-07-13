Australia government appoints Michele Bullock as next RBA Governor

“Bullock is the right person to lead the RBA into the future and ensure we have the world’s best and most effective central bank,” said the Australian government officials during an emergency press conference held early Friday.
That said, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Treasurer Jim Chalmers called an emergency press conference after media reports circulated that Philip Lowe won’t have a chance for reappointment after his term expires in September 2023.
The government update also mentioned that Bullock will be the first woman to lead the RBA.
Apart from the official releases, individual comments from Aussie Treasurer Jim Chalmers and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe also crossed wires, via Reuters.
RBA Governor Lowe appreciated the Treasurer’s choice for his replacement by terming it “first rate” and adding, “The reserve bank is in very good hands as it deals with the current inflation challenge.”
On the other hand, Aussie Treasurer Chalmers cited the empty space for RBA Deputy Governor’s place, which will be filled in the next few months. The news also mentioned that the appointment will take place from September 18, 2023. It should be noted that Australia Treasurer Chalmers also cited the RBA's independence during the communication.
AUD/USD renews intraday low before bouncing off
AUD/USD initially refreshed intraday low to 0.6885 on the news before bouncing off to 0.6890. With this, the Aussie pair remains firmer around the highest level in a month.
Also read: AUD/USD closes Thursday above 0.6850 amid USD weakness
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails to cheer Bullock’s selection as RBA Governor, retreats from monthly high below 0.6900
AUD/USD renews its intraday low near 0.6880 as it retreats from the highest level in a month after the Australian government announced Michele Bullock as the next Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor on early Friday.
EUR/USD prods 16-month high past 1.1200 on broad US Dollar weakness, EU/US data eyed
EUR/USD bulls take a breather at the highest levels in 16 months, bracing for the biggest weekly gain since November 2022, as it makes rounds to 1.1225-30 amid early Friday morning in Asia. The Euro pair cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness.
Gold bulls eye $1,985 as Fed policy pivot concerns weigh on US Dollar
Gold remains sidelined around $1,960 amid an early Asian session on Friday, after refreshing the monthly high during the latest five-day winning streak. The XAU/USD justifies the recent hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to prod the bulls.
Ethereum Layer-2 token ARB rises 10% as Arbitrum network doubles down on ecosystem growth
Ethereum (ETH) Layer-2 (L2) token Arbitrum experienced a significant surge a new network development. Based on a recent announcement, the network has integrated a protocol facilitating token transfers across different blockchain networks.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
Another day, another soft US inflation print. This was the big story on Thursday. After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft CPI data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.