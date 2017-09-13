Australia August employment data blows past expectations

Australia August employment data blows past expectationsBy Omkar Godbole
The official data released this Thursday morning showed the Australian economy added far more jobs in August than expected.
Key points
- Employment Change +54.2K, expected +15.0K, previous +27.9K
- Unemployment Rate 5.6%, expected 5.6%, previous 5.6%
- Full Time Employment Change +40.1, previous -19.8K
- Part Time Employment Change +14.1K, previous 48.2K
- Participation Rate 65.3%, expected 65.1%, previous 65.1%
The data is positive for the AUD. The 10-year Aussie government bond yield jumped to 2.743%; up more than 6 basis points and at the highest level since August 31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.