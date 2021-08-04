Aussie Retail Sales: Same as flash reading, no reaction in AUD

Australia's final June nominal Retail Sales and second-quarter sales volumes have been released as follows:
- Australia Retail Sales (JunF): -1.8% (est -1.8%, prev -1.8%).
- Q2 retail sales +0.8% QoQ vs +0.9% expected.
AUD/USD impact and update
AUD/USD has not reacted to the data.
The Reserve Bank of Australia was a surprise with a hawkish hold yesterday.
This sent the Aussie higher across the board in a soft environment for the greenback that struggles to break higher within its shallow correction:
Why it matters to traders?
The primary gauge of Australia’s consumer spending, the Retail Sales, is released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) about 35 days after the month ends. It accounts for approximately 80% of total retail turnover in the country and, therefore, has a significant bearing on inflation and GDP. This leading indicator has a direct correlation with inflation and the growth prospects, impacting the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) interest rates decision and AUD valuation. The stats bureau uses the forward factor method, ensuring that the seasonal factors are not distorted by COVID-19 impacts.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1870 ahead of EU Retails Sales data
The selling tone surrounding the US dollar amid falling US Treasury yields keeps EUR/USD on the verge of daily gains. After touching the low of 1.1753, the pair continues to march higher since the beginning of the week.
GBP/USD: Key DMAs test up-moves past 1.3900
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3920-15 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the cable takes rounds to 50.0% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of June–July downturn while keeping the previous day’s rebound from the resistance-turned-support line from June 01.
AUD/USD seeks fresh clues to cross 0.7400 hurdle
AUD/USD struggles to extend the heaviest daily gains in a month, led by the RBA’s hawkish tilt, beyond the 0.7400 round-figure. That said, the Aussie pair seesaws around 0.7390 as Asian traders brace for Wednesday’s work.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price will quickly drop 45%
Shiba Inu price has trended lower in a descending parallel channel since the May crash, offering only brief opportunities from low probability patterns or setups.
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1870 ahead of EU Retails Sales data
The selling tone surrounding the US dollar amid falling US Treasury yields keeps EUR/USD on the verge of daily gains. After touching the low of 1.1753, the pair continues to march higher since the beginning of the week.