- The Australian Dollar would finish the week with losses of 0.50%.
- Existing Home Sales in the United States tanked sharply, though they were ignored as the US Dollar remained strong.
- AUDUSD Price Analysis: The inverted head-and-shoulders is still in play, though the major is undergoing a correction.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) prepares to finish the week negative, dropping against the US Dollar (USD), as sentiment shifted sour, amidst the lack of a catalyst, except for Federal Reserve policymakers continuing its hawkish campaign. Also, US Treasury yields moderately advanced, underpinning the USD. At the time of writing, the AUDUSD is trading at 0.6675.
US housing data feel the pain of higher interest rates
The United States economic calendar revealed Existing Home Sales for October, which plummeted 5.9%, below a 4.17% expansion expected by economists. It should be said that home sales have fallen since February 2022, as the Fed continued its tightening cycle as they fight elevated inflation levels. In the meantime, a slew of Federal Reserve officials reiterated that inflation is high, that October inflation figures, although encouraging it’s only one positive reading in eleven months and added that they would continue to hike rates.
Despite Fed officials’ efforts to push back against a Fed pivot, it required that St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said that rates are not “sufficiently restrictive” and added that rates would need to go as high as the 5% to 5.25% range. US equities tumbled on those remarks, later echoed by Minnesota’s Fed President Neil Kashkari, commenting that one-month data can’t over-persuade the Fed, as it needs to keep at it until they are sure that inflation has stopped climbing.
During the Asian session, the Australian Dollar took the backseat as the US Dollar gathered strength. The lack of economic data in Australia’s calendar kept traders focused on the last Australian jobs report, which surprised market analysts. However, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) expectations for further tightening were unchanged. As of today, money market futures have priced in an 88% chance for a 25 bps hike on the December 5 meeting.
AUDUSD Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After hitting a weekly high above 0.6800, the AUDUSD erased those gains, extending its losses beneath the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6699. Albeit the inverted head-and-shoulders chart pattern formed in the AUDUSD daily chart is still in play, the sudden reversal could be seen as AUD buyers booking profits and taking a breather before assaulting the 0.6800 psychological level.
Hence, the AUDUSD might pull back to the 50% to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels around the 0.6545-0.6594 area before rallying towards 0.6800 and beyond to the head-and-shoulders target around 0.6870.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.