  • AUDNZD has picked significant bids from 1.0884 amid rising hawkish bets for the RBA.
  • More frequent RBA board meetings provide an opportunity for rate synchronization with global leaders.
  • Going forward, Business NZ PMI data will be keenly watched.

The AUDNZD pair has witnessed fresh demand after dropping below 1.0884 in the early Asian session, The asset has reclaimed the round-level hurdle of 1.0900 as bets for the continuation of the rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have soared. The cross is mostly trading sideways amid the absence of a critical trigger that could lead to a decisive movement ahead.

Meanwhile, economists at Goldman Sachs have come forward with a hawkish view on interest rates by the RBA ahead. "Against the backdrop of such a large and protracted inflation overshoot, we were surprised by the RBA's October decision to slow the pace of rate hikes - particularly before the policy rate had reached the lower bound of their 3.00-4.50% nominal 'neutral rate' estimate."

On forward guidance, the investment banking firm believes that RBA’s more frequent board meetings provide a potential opportunity for RBA Governor Philip Lowe to synchronize with the global policy tightening pace.

Last week, the RBA monetary policy statement disclosed their bleak projections on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) outlook. Also, short-term inflation expectations remained higher at around 8%, as inflationary pressures in the Australian region have not displayed signs of exhaustion yet.

On the Kiwi front, investors are awaiting the release of the Business NZ PMI data, which is due on Thursday. The economic data is seen higher at 52.7 vs. the prior release of 52.0. But before that, inflation expectations for two years from now will be keenly watched. Globally, price pressures are likely to remain elevated in CY2023 led by rising prices for services and raw materials. An increment in long-term inflation expectations could bring volatility to the counter.

AUD/NZD

Overview
Today last price 1.091
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.0908
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1062
Daily SMA50 1.1192
Daily SMA100 1.1135
Daily SMA200 1.1007
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0944
Previous Daily Low 1.0896
Previous Weekly High 1.1057
Previous Weekly Low 1.0877
Previous Monthly High 1.1443
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0915
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0926
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0888
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0868
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.084
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0964
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0984

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

