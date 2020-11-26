AUD/USD: Wavers above 0.7350 despite downbeat Aussie Private Capital Expenditure

- AUD/USD pays a little heed to Australia’s Private Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) data for Q3.
- Virus woes, fears of US-China tussle combat vaccine hopes, Thanksgiving Day.
- US holiday, light calendar suggests dull trading, bulls can keep the reins amid US dollar weakness.
AUD/USD struggles for a clear direction while taking rounds to 0.7360 during early Thursday. The aussie pair recently ignored the third quarter (Q3) Private Capital Expenditure data from home as US holiday and mixed risk signals trouble the traders around multi-day high.
Australia’s Private Capex for Q3 slipped below -1.5% forecast to -3.0% but stayed well above the previous 5.9% contraction.
Read: Australia’s Private Capex misses estimates with -3% in Q3, AUD/USD unfazed
Risk catalysts trade mixed as S&P 500 Futures prints mild gains while stocks in Australia and New Zealand struggle for a clear direction with less than 0.50% intraday losses by press time.
The reason could be traced from mixed signals concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the US-China linkages, be it trade and/or political.
Global COVID-19 infections cross 60 million and push Germany to extend the partial lockdown towards late in December. Spain is also considering to limit the Christmas celebrations while the US hospitalization becomes worrisome.
Elsewhere, the US and China have so far performed nearly 50% of what promised in their early-2020 trade agreement, which in turn suggests a trade war is coming. Also, the Trump administration recently blacklisted four companies from China and Russia saying to have links to Iran’s missile program.
On the positive side, the vaccine developments and US President-elect Joe Biden’s readiness to battle the covid, coupled with a sound team, favor the risks.
Looking forward, an absence of US traders will restrict the market moves amid a light calendar. Though, the US dollar weakness, amid a lack of safe-haven demand and downbeat data at home, can keep favoring the AUD/USD buyers.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest pullback from multi-day high, the ability to stay past-0.7345/40 area, comprising highs marked in mid-September and early November, keeps the AUD/USD buyers hopeful of breaking the 0.7400 round-figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7366
|Today Daily Change
|-2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.7368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7243
|Daily SMA50
|0.7181
|Daily SMA100
|0.7179
|Daily SMA200
|0.685
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7374
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7324
|Previous Weekly High
|0.734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7343
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7306
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7387
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7436
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.7350 on Australia's Q3 Capex miss
AUD/USD keeps its range above 0.7350 despite a big miss on the Australian Q3 Capex data. The bulls take a breather after Wednesday's rally to two-month highs of 0.7373 amid broad-based US dollar weakness. MIxed US macro data and Fed minutes downed the dollar.
USD/JPY: Rebound stalls near 104.50 amid Thanksgiving light trading
USD/JPY’s bounce loses still in Asia on Thanksgiving Day, as the bulls lack follow-through amid holiday-thinned market conditions. US markets are closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day. DXY wallows in two-month lows on mixed US data, covid surge.
Gold teasing rising channel breakdown on 1H chart
Gold looks vulnerable despite Wednesday bounce. The bears are fighting back control, as gold looks poised to dive out of the rising channel pattern formed on the hourly chart. 200-DMA at $1798 is the level to beat for the bears.
WTI reverses the pullback from multi-day high to attack $46.00
WTI bounces off $45.51, near the highest since March 06 flashed the previous day. Weekly data suggested EIA marked a surprise draw in inventories, Baker Hughes signaled an increase in rig US counts.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!