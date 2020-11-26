Australia’s Private Capex misses estimates with -3% in Q3, AUD/USD unfazed

Australia’s Private Capital Expenditure fell more-than-expected in the third quarter, the latest data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Thursday.

Total new capital expenditure fell by 3% in the September quarter 2020 vs. -1.5% expectations and a 5.9% slump witnessed in the June quarter.

Additional details

“Buildings and structures fell by -3.7% in the September quarter 2020.”

“Equipment, plant and machinery fell by -2.2% in the September quarter 2020.”

“Estimate 4 for 2020-21 is $104,984m. This is 6.3% higher than Estimate 3 for 2020-21.”

Market reaction

AUD/USD showed little reaction to the dismal aussie data, consolidating the rally to two-month tops of 0.7373.

At the time of writing, the aussie trades modestly flat at 0.7365.