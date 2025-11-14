AUD/USD turns upside down as US Dollar bounces back

The AUD/USD pair gives up its early gains and declines 0.3% to near 0.6500 during the European trading session on Friday. The Aussie pair slumps as the US Dollar (USD) bounces back strongly.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers its intraday losses and rises to near 99.40.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.17% 0.38% 0.11% 0.07% 0.33% -0.29% -0.13% EUR -0.17% 0.21% -0.07% -0.10% 0.15% -0.46% -0.31% GBP -0.38% -0.21% -0.28% -0.31% -0.04% -0.66% -0.51% JPY -0.11% 0.07% 0.28% -0.00% 0.24% -0.39% -0.22% CAD -0.07% 0.10% 0.31% 0.00% 0.25% -0.35% -0.20% AUD -0.33% -0.15% 0.04% -0.24% -0.25% -0.61% -0.46% NZD 0.29% 0.46% 0.66% 0.39% 0.35% 0.61% 0.16% CHF 0.13% 0.31% 0.51% 0.22% 0.20% 0.46% -0.16% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar gains as traders doubt over whether the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates again this year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the probability of the Fed cutting interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.50%-3.75% in the December meeting has diminished to 50.7% from 63% seen on Thursday.

Fed dovish bets have receded as a slew of policymakers have stressed the need to bring inflation down, which is well above the central bank’s target of 2%. “The Fed needs to maintain some amount of policy restriction to cool inflation,” Cleveland Fed Bank President Beth Hammack said on Thursday.

Although investors have underpinned the US Dollar against the Australian Dollar (AUD), the latter has been broadly upbeat as speculation for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates again this year has eased, following strong Australian employment data for October and hotter-than-projected Q3 Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.