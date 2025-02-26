AUD/USD tumbles to near 0.6300 as US Dollar extends recovery

- AUD/USD falls sharply to near 0.6300 as the US Dollar extends its recovery.
- The US Dollar strengthens as the US House of Representatives passes Trump’s tax cut bill.
- Slower-than-expected growth in Aussie inflation weighs on the Australian Dollar.
The AUD/USD pair falls significantly to near the round-level support of 0.6300 in the North American session on Wednesday. The Aussie pair is down almost 0.6% as the US Dollar (USD) recovers further as the Republicans-controlled-United States (US) House of Representatives passed President Donald Trump’s tax cut bill on Tuesday.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, extends its recovery to near 106.60. The USD Index rebounds in the Asian session after discovering buying interest near the 11-week low of around 106.10.
Investors expect President Trump’s $4.5 trillion tax cut bill to be pro-growth and inflationary for the economy. This scenario would force Federal Reserve (Fed) officials to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance for longer.
To get cues about the current status of inflation, investors will focus on the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for January, which will be released on Friday. The underlying inflation data, which is the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is expected to influence market speculation about the Fed’s monetary policy outlook. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is expected to keep interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.
Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar (AUD) underperforms its peers on softer-than-expected growth in the Australian Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January. Australian CPI rose by 2.5% year-on-year, slower than estimates of 2.6% but at a steady pace seen in December.
Australian Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.23%
|0.07%
|0.28%
|0.21%
|0.46%
|0.42%
|0.25%
|EUR
|-0.23%
|-0.15%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|0.19%
|0.02%
|GBP
|-0.07%
|0.15%
|0.19%
|0.15%
|0.40%
|0.35%
|0.19%
|JPY
|-0.28%
|-0.05%
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
|0.18%
|0.13%
|-0.01%
|CAD
|-0.21%
|0.02%
|-0.15%
|0.07%
|0.25%
|0.21%
|0.06%
|AUD
|-0.46%
|-0.24%
|-0.40%
|-0.18%
|-0.25%
|-0.04%
|-0.19%
|NZD
|-0.42%
|-0.19%
|-0.35%
|-0.13%
|-0.21%
|0.04%
|-0.15%
|CHF
|-0.25%
|-0.02%
|-0.19%
|0.01%
|-0.06%
|0.19%
|0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).
Last week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) stated that the battle against inflation is far from over after reducing interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.1%.
Going forward, Trump’s tariff fears would keep the Aussie Dollar on its toes. Till now, Trump has imposed 10% tariffs on imports from China and has threatened a 100% levy on BRICS if they attempt to replace the US Dollar.
Australian Dollar FAQs
One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.
Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.
The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0500 on modest USD recovery
EUR/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades in the negative territory below 1.0500 on Wednesday. The uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy weighs on risk mood and supports the USD, making it difficult for the pair to regain its traction.
GBP/USD struggles to build on recent gains, stabilizes near 1.2650
GBP/USD fails to build on Tuesday's gains but manages to hold steady near 1.2650 on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from recovering US Treasury bond yields and caps the pair's upside. Investors await comments from Fed and BoE officials.
Gold holds above $2,900 following sharp decline
After losing more than 1% on Tuesday, Gold staged a rebound and stabilized above $2,900 on Wednesday. Investors remain focused on headlines surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade policy and pay close attention to the action in the US bond markets.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC is 20% down from its ATH, trading below $89,000
Bitcoin price hovers around $88,800 on Wednesday after reaching a low of $86,050 the previous day. US Bitcoin spot Exchange Traded Funds supported BTC's price correction, recording the highest single-day outflow of $937.90 on Tuesday.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
