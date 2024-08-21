AUD/USD trades with modest losses below mid-0.6600s as USD rebounds from multi-month low

- AUD/USD attracts some sellers following an intraday uptick to over a one-month peak.
- A softer risk tone drives some haven flows towards the USD and exerts some pressure.
- Traders look to FOMC minutes for a fresh impetus ahead of Powell’s speech on Friday.
The AUD/USD pair retreats after touching over a one-month high, around the 0.6750-0.6755 region earlier this Wednesday and remains depressed through the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6730-0.6735 region, down 0.15% for the day, and for now, seem to have snapped a three-day winning amid a modest US Dollar (USD) strength.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, recovers from its lowest level since January amid some repositioning trade ahead of the July FOMC meeting minutes, due for release later during the US session. Apart from this, a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment turns out to be another factor benefiting the safe-haven buck and driving flows away from the perceived riskier Australian Dollar (AUD).
The downside for the AUD/USD pair, meanwhile, seems limited amid the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance. In fact, the central bank had signaled that it would not hesitate to hike rates in the face of more upside risks to inflation. This, along with increasing chatters regarding big economic stimulus measures from China's government, could act as a tailwind for the China-proxy Aussie and lend some support to the currency pair.
Furthermore, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start its policy easing cycle and announce a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in September should cap gains for the USD. Traders might also prefer to wait for Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday for cues about the central bank's policy path. This, in turn, warrants some caution before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has topped out in the near term.
Even from a technical perspective, last week's breakout through the 0.6600 confluence hurdle – comprising the very important 200-day and the 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) – favors bullish traders. Hence, any subsequent corrective decline could still be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to be limited.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.07%
|0.11%
|0.45%
|-0.10%
|0.11%
|0.26%
|0.08%
|EUR
|-0.07%
|0.02%
|0.37%
|-0.17%
|0.08%
|0.16%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.11%
|-0.02%
|0.36%
|-0.18%
|0.00%
|0.14%
|-0.01%
|JPY
|-0.45%
|-0.37%
|-0.36%
|-0.55%
|-0.32%
|-0.25%
|-0.36%
|CAD
|0.10%
|0.17%
|0.18%
|0.55%
|0.22%
|0.31%
|0.17%
|AUD
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.01%
|0.32%
|-0.22%
|0.09%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|-0.26%
|-0.16%
|-0.14%
|0.25%
|-0.31%
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|-0.08%
|-0.00%
|0.00%
|0.36%
|-0.17%
|0.04%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
