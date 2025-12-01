TRENDING:
AUD/USD trades flat as US data diverges, Australian Q3 GDP in focus

  • AUD/USD trades without a clear direction around 0.6550 at the start of the week.
  • US manufacturing indicators send conflicting signals about the strength of the economy.
  • Markets remain focused on expectations of a Fed rate cut next week and on Australia’s Q3 GDP figures.
AUD/USD trades flat as US data diverges, Australian Q3 GDP in focus
Ghiles Guezout

AUD/USD trades around 0.6550 at the time of writing on Monday, virtually unchanged on the day, as the market digests a batch of mixed US data and awaits key Australian releases. The pair remains confined in a phase of indecision, reflecting the relative weakness of both the Australian Dollar (AUD) and the US Dollar (USD).

Pressure on the Greenback remains in the background, with investors continuing to price in a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut at its December meeting. The chance of a 25-basis-point easing move stands above 80%, reinforcing the view that US monetary policy is shifting toward a loosening cycle. This expectation, however, is being shaped by Monday’s contradictory macroeconomic signals out of the United States (US).

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported a sharper deterioration in US manufacturing conditions. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 48.2 in November from 48.7 in October, undershooting the 48.6 forecast. Digging into the details, the New Orders Index dropped to 47.4, marking a third consecutive month of contraction, while the Employment Index declined to 44, pointing to weakening labour-market momentum. The only firmer component was the Prices Paid Index, which rose to 58.5, signalling ongoing cost pressures.

In contrast, the S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI painted a more constructive picture, rising to 52.2 from the preliminary estimate of 51.9 and marking a fourth straight month of expansion. The survey highlighted a solid rise in production and another increase in employment, although demand growth slowed and export orders declined for the fifth consecutive month. The divergence between the two surveys keeps uncertainty high regarding the true state of the US manufacturing sector.

On the Australian side, the Aussie remains under pressure following a disappointing Chinese Manufacturing PMI, which slipped to 49.9 in November. As China is Australia’s largest trading partner, any contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity tends to weigh directly on the Australian Dollar.

Investors are now looking ahead to the release of Australia’s Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Wednesday, with markets expecting a slightly faster pace of growth compared with the previous quarter, a potential source of support for the AUD if the data surprises to the upside.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.19%0.10%-0.62%0.07%-0.03%0.05%0.03%
EUR0.19%0.30%-0.34%0.26%0.16%0.24%0.22%
GBP-0.10%-0.30%-0.64%-0.04%-0.14%-0.06%-0.08%
JPY0.62%0.34%0.64%0.62%0.51%0.59%0.57%
CAD-0.07%-0.26%0.04%-0.62%-0.10%-0.03%-0.05%
AUD0.03%-0.16%0.14%-0.51%0.10%0.08%0.06%
NZD-0.05%-0.24%0.06%-0.59%0.03%-0.08%-0.02%
CHF-0.03%-0.22%0.08%-0.57%0.05%-0.06%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

