AUD/USD to struggle at the 0.70 handle – Westpac

The AUD/USD pair should continue to struggle with 0.70 handle as today is consolidating the renewed upside around 0.6985 zone, up 0.10% on a day, though downside is limited by bounce in iron ore prices, lukewarm US dollar tone and equity resilience, economists at Westpac apprise.

Key quotes

“The domestic outlook surely doesn’t argue for further A$ gains, with Victoria’s Covid-19 resurgence prompting a return to lockdown in Melbourne for 6 weeks. This will damage both Victoria’s economy and other states as interstate tourism falters again and consumer confidence is shaken.”

“Renewed strength in key commodity prices, with iron ore around $106/tonne, and global equities resilient despite the US’s coronavirus surge adds to the case for A$ resilience. But the aussie would still be pricey above 0.70, with risk/reward suggesting selling into the 0.70 handle on a multi-week view.”