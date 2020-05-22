AUD/USD: The Aussie will pull back to 0.6444 after failing at the 0.666 200-day moving average – Commerzbank

AUD/USD appears to be failing ahead of the 0.6661 200-day ma, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, informs. UOB also sees the Aussie, which is currently trading at 0.6520, losing momentum.

Key quotes

“We notice that the daily RSI has not confirmed the new high and directly overhead lies the 0.6661/84 March high and the 200-day moving average where we would expect it to struggle. We should see a slide back to the short-term channel at 0.6444.”

“Below the 0.6403/0.6374 recent lows lies the 55-day ma at 0.6297. Further down lie the 0.6265/55 16 and 21 April lows.”