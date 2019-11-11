AUD/USD testing weekly lows near 0.6850 amid trade deal uncertainty

- AUD/USD suffers from a lack of trade progress and uncertainty.
- Risk-off led by Hong Kong violence also undermines the Aussie.
- Focus shifts to Tuesday’s Australian data as US markets are closed on Monday.
The AUD/USD pair is seen flirting with the key support located near weekly lows of 0.6847, as bears remain in control amid a risk-off market profile.
Lower lows set up on daily sticks point to further losses
Markets remain cautious and refrain from placing any bets on the higher-yielding currencies such as the Aussie, in the face of a lack of certainty on the US-China trade deal, especially after the White House Adviser Navarro quoted the US President Trump, as saying that he didn’t agree to anything related to tariffs.
Adding to the downbeat tone around the Aussie, the risk-off trades are accelerated by the intensifying violence in Hong Kong after two protesters were shot by police amid ongoing demonstrations. Asian equities turned red on the Hong Kong political chaos, dragging the Wall Street futures lower alongside. Meanwhile, the US dollar continues to benefit from the safe-haven flows when compared to its main rivals. The USD index sits at three-week highs of 98.40, having formed a double bottom pattern on the daily sticks.
Also, looking at AUD/USD’s daily chart, a lower low set up can be observed, suggesting that further downside risks remain in play ahead of a data-heavy week. The focus now shifts towards the Australian NAB survey due on Tuesday amid an empty US docket, as the Americans celebrate their National holiday today.
AUD/USD Technical levels to consider
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6851
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6857
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.685
|Daily SMA50
|0.6813
|Daily SMA100
|0.685
|Daily SMA200
|0.6947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6907
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6847
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6929
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6847
|Previous Monthly High
|0.693
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.667
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.687
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6834
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6893
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.693
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6953
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Clings to 38.2% Fibo, below 50-day SMA
EUR/USD sellers seem taking a hat around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October downpour as the quote seesaws near 1.1020 by the press time of early Monday. AN upside clearance of 50-day SMA highlights 1.1070/75 support-turned-resistance.
GBP/USD: 21-day EMA, June month high restrict immediate declines
Despite declining to the lowest since October 17 on Friday, GBP/USD stops additional south-run around short-term key supports while trading near 1.2793 amid the initial Asian session. Bearish MACD signal further declines.
USD/JPY slips towards 109.00 amid Hong Kong unrest-led risk-off
The USD/JPY pair sees fresh selling over the last hour, as the risk-off sentiment creeps back on rising concerns over the Hong Kong unrest and US-China trade deal. The spot now looks to test the 109 support level amid negative Asian equities and S&P futures.
Gold: 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful
Although Gold prices stop further declines below October low, a sustained trading below 100-day EMA for the first time since late-May keep sellers hopeful as the metal trade around $1,460 during the Asian session on Monday.
Forex Weekly Outlook – Trade whipsaw set to continue, Powell’s testimony and top data eyed
Contradicting trade headlines whipsawed markets and will continue doing so. Can US data remain upbeat? Inflation, retail sales, and, most importantly, Powell’s testimony are all eyed. Here the highlights for the upcoming week.