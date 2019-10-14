AUD/USD technical analysis: Struggles near 200-hour EMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

- The pair met with some aggressive supply amid fading trade optimism.
- The intraday set-up support prospects for further depreciating move.
The AUD/USD pair gained some strong follow-through traction on Friday and climbed to three-week tops in reaction to a positive outcome from the much-hyped US-China trade negotiations.
The pair, however, failed to make it through a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6895-0.6671 downfall and witnessed some aggressive selling on the first day of a new trading week.
The pair has now slipped below a confluence support comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-hour EMA, which might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and support prospects for further slide.
Hence, a subsequent fall, possibly towards testing 23.6% Fibo. level support near the 0.6720 region en-route 0.6700 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility amid fading trade optimism.
On the flip side, the 0.6775-80 region (50% Fibo. level) now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 0.6800 mark.
Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the momentum further towards the 0.6860 intermediate resistance before eventually darting to the recent swing highs, around the 0.6900 handle.
AUD/USD 1-hourly chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6755
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6789
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6768
|Daily SMA50
|0.6778
|Daily SMA100
|0.6866
|Daily SMA200
|0.698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6811
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6752
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6811
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6704
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6757
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6843
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the Brexit uncertainty looms
GBP/USD has bounced off the lows and tops 1.26 as markets await Brexit developments. Intense weekend talks have failed to result in an accord. Negotiations continue ahead of the EU Summit.
USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle
A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.
Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.