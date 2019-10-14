AUD/USD technical analysis: Struggles near 200-hour EMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The pair met with some aggressive supply amid fading trade optimism.
  • The intraday set-up support prospects for further depreciating move.

The AUD/USD pair gained some strong follow-through traction on Friday and climbed to three-week tops in reaction to a positive outcome from the much-hyped US-China trade negotiations.
 
The pair, however, failed to make it through a resistance marked by 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 0.6895-0.6671 downfall and witnessed some aggressive selling on the first day of a new trading week.
 
The pair has now slipped below a confluence support comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-hour EMA, which might be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and support prospects for further slide.
 
Hence, a subsequent fall, possibly towards testing 23.6% Fibo. level support near the 0.6720 region en-route 0.6700 round-figure mark, now looks a distinct possibility amid fading trade optimism.
 
On the flip side, the 0.6775-80 region (50% Fibo. level) now seems to act as an immediate resistance, which if cleared might assist the pair to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the 0.6800 mark.
 
Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to accelerate the momentum further towards the 0.6860 intermediate resistance before eventually darting to the recent swing highs, around the 0.6900 handle.

AUD/USD 1-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6755
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 0.6789
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6768
Daily SMA50 0.6778
Daily SMA100 0.6866
Daily SMA200 0.698
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6811
Previous Daily Low 0.6752
Previous Weekly High 0.6811
Previous Weekly Low 0.6704
Previous Monthly High 0.6895
Previous Monthly Low 0.6687
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6789
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6726
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6699
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6816
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6874

 

 

