AUD/USD technical analysis: Holds above 100-hour SMA/symmetrical triangle confluence support

Given that technical indicators on hourly charts have struggled to gain any meaningful traction, it will be prudent to wait for a convincing break through the triangle resistance and the 0.6800 round figure mark before positioning for any further near-term recovery. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and hence, any further recovery runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly. The pair seems more likely to meet with some aggressive supply and remained capped near the 0.6820 horizontal zone. Only a sustained breakthrough the mentioned barrier might negate any near-term bearish bias and prompt some additional short-covering move, assisting the pair to surpass an intermediate resistance near mid-0.6800s and aim towards reclaiming the 0.6900 handle.

