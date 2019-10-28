AUD/USD technical analysis: Bears await a sustained break below 0.6800 neckline support

- Remains depressed despite growing optimism over a partial US-China trade deal.
- The recent failure constituted towards the formation of a bearish double-top pattern.
The AUD/USD pair struggled for a firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first day of a new trading week, shrugging off growing US-China trade optimism.
From a technical perspective, the pair’s recent pullback from the 0.6880-90 supply zone seemed to have constituted towards the formation of a bearish double-top pattern on the daily chart.
The pullback, however, stalled just ahead of the 0.6800 neckline support, which if broken will confirm the bearish formation and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining negative traction but maintained their bullish bias on the daily chart, which seemed to be the only factor lending some support.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support before placing any aggressive bearish bets and positioning for a slide towards mid-0.6700s support area.
On the flip side, the 0.6855 region – marking 100-day SMA – now becomes immediate strong resistance and is followed by the 0.6880-90 hurdle, which if cleared might negate the bearish set-up.
Sustained strength beyond the 0.6900 handle might prompt some additional short-covering move towards the key 0.70 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 0.6930 region.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6816
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.6822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6779
|Daily SMA50
|0.6787
|Daily SMA100
|0.6852
|Daily SMA200
|0.6962
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6837
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6808
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6884
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6808
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6687
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6819
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6866
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
The week ahead will help shape the investment climate for the remainder of the year. The highlights include three central bank meetings (Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, and the Bank of Canada).