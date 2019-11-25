AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie under pressure challenging November lows, sub-0.6800 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The aussie is starting the week on the back foot trading below the 0.6800 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 0.6773 support.
 

AUD/USD daily chart 

 
The aussie is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs) on the daily time frame chart. The market is starting the week challenging last week’s lows below the 0.6800 handle.
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The spot is under heavy pressure below the main SMAs as it is battling with the November lows. As the market is challenging the 0.6773 (swing low), a break below it can lead to the 0.6740 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart 

 
AUD/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistances are seen at the 0.6795 and 0.6810 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6777
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 0.6786
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6849
Daily SMA50 0.681
Daily SMA100 0.6832
Daily SMA200 0.6931
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6804
Previous Daily Low 0.678
Previous Weekly High 0.6835
Previous Weekly Low 0.678
Previous Monthly High 0.693
Previous Monthly Low 0.667
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6795
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6789
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6776
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6766
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6752
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6814
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6824

 

 

