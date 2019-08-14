AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie parked at 4-day lows ahead of Australian employment data

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie lost considerable ground this Wednesday as it fell to new weekly lows. 
  • The Australian employment data is coming up next at 1:30 GMT this Thursday. 
 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
The Aussie is under heavy pressure trading at weekly low ahead of the release of the Australian employment data at 1:30 GMT on Thursday.

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is challenging the 0.6740 support. A break below that level would see the Aussie trade lower towards 0.6715 and 0.6675 in the medium term, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is consolidating its intraday losses near the daily low. Immediate resistance can be seen at the 0.6760 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.675
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.69
Today daily open 0.6797
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6881
Daily SMA50 0.693
Daily SMA100 0.6979
Daily SMA200 0.7068
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6818
Previous Daily Low 0.6747
Previous Weekly High 0.6822
Previous Weekly Low 0.6676
Previous Monthly High 0.7082
Previous Monthly Low 0.6832
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6791
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6774
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6716
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6685
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6828
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6859
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6899

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

