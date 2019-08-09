AUD/USD technical analysis: Aussie challenging the daily lows, sub-0.6800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Aussie is correcting down below the 0.6800 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at the 0.6785 and 0.6761 support levels.

 

AUD/USD daily chart

 
In the last two days, the Aussie has been recovering some ground after hitting a new multi-month low at the 0.6676 level.
 
 
 

AUD/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Aussie is trading in a bear trend below the main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is challenging the 0.6785 support. A break below that level would see the Aussie trade lower towards 0.6761, 0.6740 and 0.6715 in the medium term, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

AUD/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is pulling back down as the market is trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs. The market is expected to decline further; however, immediate resistance can be seen at 0.6796, 0.6810 and the 0.6830 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6788
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 0.6801
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6918
Daily SMA50 0.6942
Daily SMA100 0.6989
Daily SMA200 0.7075
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6822
Previous Daily Low 0.6746
Previous Weekly High 0.6917
Previous Weekly Low 0.6763
Previous Monthly High 0.7082
Previous Monthly Low 0.6832
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6793
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6757
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6714
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6681
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6833
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6866
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6909

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak

EUR/USD climbs above 1.12, looks to snap three-week losing streak

The EUR/USD pair gained traction into London fix and rose to a fresh daily high of 1.1218.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2

GBP/USD hits fresh two-year low as UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q2

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2050 at the lowest since January 2017 after the UK reported a disappointing 0.2% contraction in the second quarter, stoking fears of recession as Brexit uncertainty looms.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower

USD/JPY drops toward 105.50 as Trump comments send T-bond yields lower

US President Trump says next months trade talks might get cancelled. 10-year US Treasury bond yield turns south, erases more than 1.5%. Wall Street extends decline amid souring market mood. 

USD/JPY News

Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark

Gold extends its consolidative price action near multi-year tops, around $1500 mark

Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained confined well within a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the key $1500 psychological mark.

Gold News

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

Bitcoin dominance leads market to total collapse

The Crypto market reaches the end of the week stuck in the process of technical consolidation. The $12,000 level currently appears as a mighty challenge for Bitcoin as it continues to increase its market dominance. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  