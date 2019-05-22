AUD/USD struggles near multi-month lows, below 0.6900 handle

• RBA rate cut speculations/disappointing domestic data weigh on the Aussie.
• A further escalation in the US-China trade tensions does little to lend support.
• A subdued USD demand helped limit losses ahead of FOMC meeting minutes.
The AUD/USD pair struggled below the 0.6900 handle through the Asian session on Wednesday and remained well within the striking distance of multi-month lows.
With investors looking past a surprise election victory for the incumbent Aussie PM Scott Morrison, the Australian Dollar came under some intense selling pressure on Tuesday after the latest RBA policy meeting minutes revealed that the central bank is willing to cut benchmark interest rates.
Apart from growing bets over an eventual RBA rate cut, the domestic currency was further weighed down by Wednesday's disappointing release of Australian construction data - showing a contraction of 1.9% in the first three months of 2019 as against expectations for a no change.
The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further on reports that the Trump administration could blacklist Chinese surveillance technology firm - Hikvision and is also considering cutting off the flow of vital American technology to as many as five Chinese companies.
The news added to the recent escalation in the US-China trade tensions and weighed on investors' risk sentiment, doing little to lend any support to the China-proxy Australian Dollar or provide any immediate respite to the perceived riskier currency.
Meanwhile, a subdued US Dollar price action, consolidating the recent strong gains to multi-week tops, seemed to be the only factor helping limit further downside ahead of today's key risk - the release of minutes from the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting, due later during the US session.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6875
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6978
|Daily SMA50
|0.7062
|Daily SMA100
|0.7098
|Daily SMA200
|0.7145
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6929
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6865
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7003
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6862
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7206
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6988
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.689
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6905
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6828
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6919
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6956
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.