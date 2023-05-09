AUD/USD struggles around mid-0.6700s amid market’s anxiety as US inflation looms

- AUD/USD remains sidelined during early trading hours of the key day, after reversing from one-month high.
- Downbeat Aussie, China data and hawkish Fed talks joined risk-off mood to weigh on the Aussie pair.
- US CPI for April, debt-ceiling talks will be crucial, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for May eyed for immediate direction.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6760 while fading the late Tuesday’s corrective bounce off 0.6745 around the monthly high, following the first daily loss in seven. In doing so, the Aussie pair portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of the all-important US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April. Also keeping traders on their toes is a dramatic start of the US debt-ceiling talks and fears of tighter credit conditions in the US banks.
It’s worth noting that the downbeat statistics from Australia and China joined hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, as well as the risk-off mood, to supersede the Pacific major’s upbeat annual budget and weigh on the AUD/USD prices the previous day.
Australia’s first quarter (Q1) Retail Sales shrank 0.6% versus -0.4% market forecasts and -0.2% prior readings. Further, China’s headlines Trade Balance rose to $90.21B in April versus $71.6B expected and $88.19B prior while the CNY figures eased to 618.44B compared to 637.16B market forecasts and 601.01B prior. It’s worth noting, however, that the Exports and Imports declined in the said month on both the USD and Chinese Yuan (CNY) terms.
On the other hand, the US NFIB Small Business Optimism index dropped to the lowest level since 2013, to 89 in April. Following the data, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said, per Reuters, "Fed has not said it's done raising rates."
Elsewhere, the Australian government forecasts a 2022/23 budget surplus of A$4.2 billion, 0.2% of GDP, making it the first balanced budget in many years.
Talking about the risks, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said on Tuesday, “We are a bit concerned about recent banking sector turbulence.” The same could be heard from the Fed's quarterly survey of bank loan officers, released on Monday.
Recently, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer conveyed the absence of progress in the key debt-ceiling talks at the White House.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed with mild losses whereas the US Treasury bond yields remained firmer by the end of Tuesday’s North American session.
Looking ahead, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for May, expected to drop to -1.7% versus 9.4% prior, can offer immediate directions but major attention will be given to the US CPI for April, expected to print a minor MoM increase in the headline CPI and a softening in the Core CPI.
Also read: US April CPI Preview: How will inflation data influence Fed rate outlook?
Technical analysis
Failure to cross the 100-DMA hurdle, around 0.6790 by the press time, keeps AUD/USD bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6762
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34%
|Today daily open
|0.6785
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6688
|Daily SMA50
|0.6685
|Daily SMA100
|0.6789
|Daily SMA200
|0.6728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6804
|Previous Daily Low
|0.674
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6757
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6607
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6806
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6574
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6749
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6712
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.684
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6876
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1000, awaiting US CPI data
EUR/USD pair is facing barricades in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0980 in the early European session. The pair has sensed bearish pressure as the US Dollar is seeing some renewed buying interest heading into the critical US CPI data release.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.2600 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is treading water above 1.2600 heading into Wednesday’s London open as the US Dollar is finding fresh demand amid a cautious market mood. Cable is off the highest levels since May last year, as investors reposition ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold eases below $2,050 hurdle ahead of US inflation
Gold price struggles to defend its three-week uptrend as US inflation data looms. Also challenging the XAU/USD buyers are the mixed concerns about the US default and banking fallouts, as well as the market’s disbelief in the hawkish Fed talks and recently US data.
Bitcoin price coils for the next move as investors await CPI Inflation data release
The US CPI Inflation data for April is expected for release on May 10 at 8:30 a.m. EST. The reading is expected to remain elevated in April amid looming rate hike risks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin and the broader market have taken a breather as investors await the reading.
US April CPI Preview: How will inflation data influence Fed rate outlook? Premium
Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to stay unchanged at 5% in April. Markets are fairly certain that the Fed leave its policy rate unchanged in June. Monthly Core CPI reading could influence the Fed's rate outlook.