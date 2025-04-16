"The Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to cut in May, although a 50bp cut (which is 40bp priced in) looks a bit too aggressive. Anyway, the RBA is a marginal driver of AUD, which remains more vulnerable than any other G10 currencies due to its China-proxy character."

"AUD remains the key barometer of the US-China trade spat. While Trump’s next move on trade has proven hard to predict, it is clear that tariffs on China are stickier than elsewhere. That places AUD in a still unfavourable situation."

"After a 6% temporary drop, AUD/USD is back at pre-liberation day levels. But the Aussie dollar is significantly weaker in the crosses, and the rebound has mostly been driven by the USD confidence crisis."

AUD/USD has retraced its losses, but the Australian dollar remains fragile amid cross weakness and persistent US-China trade tensions. With the RBA likely to cut in May and AUD still acting as a China proxy, downside risks remain firmly in place, ING’s FX analysts Francesco Pesole and Chris Turner note.

