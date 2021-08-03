AUD/USD sticks to RBA-inspired gains, lacks follow-through beyond 0.7400 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday.
  • The aussie got a boost after the RBA stuck with its plan to taper the bond-buying program.
  • A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the uptick, though lacked bullish conviction.

The AUD/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session, albeit has retreated around 25 pips from daily swing highs. The pair was last seen trading just below the 0.7400 mark, still up over 0.35% for the day.

Following a brief consolidation during the early part of the trading action on Tuesday, the AUD/USD pair caught some fresh bids after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its policy decision. Despite concerns about the economic impact of rising coronavirus cases, the RBA stuck with its plan to taper its bond-buying programme and provided a goodish lift to the Australian dollar.

Apart from this, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar further acted as a tailwind for the AUD/USD pair for the second consecutive session. In fact, the key USD Index languished near one-month lows amid expectations that the Fed will retain its ultra-lose monetary policy stance for a longer period. This, along with the risk-on impulse in the markets, undermined the safe-haven greenback.

However, a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit any deeper losses for the USD. This, in turn, kept a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair, which, so far, has been struggling to capitalize on its move beyond the 0.7400 mark. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US on Tuesday, leaving the USD at the mercy of the US bond yields. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, which will influence the perceived riskier aussie and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7387
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 0.7365
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7407
Daily SMA50 0.7548
Daily SMA100 0.7631
Daily SMA200 0.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7383
Previous Daily Low 0.7328
Previous Weekly High 0.7415
Previous Weekly Low 0.7317
Previous Monthly High 0.7599
Previous Monthly Low 0.7288
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7362
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7349
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7334
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7304
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7279
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7389
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7414
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7444

 

 

