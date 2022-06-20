- AUD/USD regained positive traction and reversed a major part of Friday’s downfall.
- Stability in the financial markets benefitted the aussie amid modest USD weakness.
- Hawkish Fed expectations should act as a tailwind for the buck and cap the major.
The AUD/USD pair attracted some buying near the 0.6915 region on Monday and reversed a major part of its losses recorded on the last day of the previous week. The pair maintained its bid tone through the early part of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, just below the 0.7000 psychological mark.
The recent pullback in the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the US dollar to capitalize on Friday's positive move, which, in turn, extended some support to the AUD/USD pair. Apart from this, signs of stability in the financial markets further undermined the greenback's safe-haven status and benefitted the risk-sensitive aussie. That said, a combination of factors might hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap any meaningful upside for the major.
The markets seem convinced that the US central bank would stick to its policy tightening path to tame soaring inflation, which accelerated to the highest level since December 1981 in May. The bets were reaffirmed by the Fed's so-called dot plot, showing that the median projection for the federal funds rate stood at 3.4% for 2022 and 3.8% in 2023. Moreover, growing recession fears should continue to lend support to the USD and act as a headwind for the AUD/USD pair.
Investors remain concerned amid doubts that major central banks could hike interest rates without affecting global economic growth. This should keep a lid on any optimistic move in the markets and hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the AUD/USD pair. Traders now look forward to St. Louis Fed President James Bullard's public appearance for some impetus later during the US session amid absent relevant market-moving economic data from the US.
The focus would then shift to Reserve Bank of Australia RBA Governor Philip Lowe's speech during the Asian session on Tuesday. This, along with minutes from the latest RBA monetary policy meeting, will influence the Australian dollar and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6984
|Today Daily Change
|0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|0.92
|Today daily open
|0.692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7107
|Daily SMA50
|0.7139
|Daily SMA100
|0.7221
|Daily SMA200
|0.7242
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7054
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly High
|0.707
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.685
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7267
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6828
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6957
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6994
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6859
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6702
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7017
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7174
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
