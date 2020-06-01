AUD/USD: Stellar performance refreshes 18-week top above 0.6800, RBA eyed

- AUD/USD bulls hold the baton after flashing the biggest daily gains since March 2017.
- Broad US dollar weakness, risk-on sentiment favored the Aussie dollar.
- US President Donald Trump’s refrain from punishing China, civil unrest in America acted as the main catalysts.
- RBA is widely anticipated to keep the current monetary policy unchanged.
Having dominated the markets at the week’s start, AUD/USD bulls keep the reins around 0.6810, high of 0.6814, at the beginning of Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair extends the previous day’s gains amid broad US dollar weakness and the market’s optimism amid US President Donald Trump’s no fresh sanctions on China during Friday’s conference. Riots in the US and downbeat US data are an additional burden on the greenback. Moving on, monetary policy meeting by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) acts as the key catalysts in Asia.
Did Trump trigger optimism or is it weak USD?
There are varied concerns upon whether the recent surge of the AUD/USD pair is backed by the US President Donald Trump’s absence of punitive action of the weak US dollar performance. If we observe Friday’s China conference by the Republican leader, worrisome comments couldn’t be ignored and there were hidden threats used. Hence, the US leader hasn’t forgiven China for its rush to power in Hong Kong.
On the other hand, the US dollar weakness could be a more suited reason for the Aussie pair’s run-up. In addition to the US-China story, hopes of economic restart and expectations of the further stimulus also propelled the market’s risk-tone sentiment, which in turn weighed on the USD’s safe-haven demand. Additionally, soft ISM Manufacturing PMI, 43.1 versus 43.6 forecast, also exerted downside pressure on the US currency.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields gained 2.3 basis points (bps) to 0.667% whereas Wall Street benchmarked flashed mild green signs by the end of their trading on Monday.
While the civil unrest in the US is getting worse, with New York recently announcing curfew, coupled with no major catalysts concerning America, the USD is more likely to remain on the back foot. However, major attention will be given to today’s RBA meeting for near-term AUD/USD moves. Even if the Aussie central bank isn’t expected to alter the monetary policy, not to mention the key interest rate, Governor Philip Lowe recently sounded upbeat and raised hopes of a positive statement. As a result, the Aussie pair may extend its run-up following the event.
Read: RBA Preview: Not enough to kick-start anything in AUD/USD at make-or-break levels
Ahead of the RBA, the first quarter (Q1) Aussie Current Account Balance and Company Gross Operating Profits will offer intermediate clues to the markets.
Technical analysis
While overbought RSI keeps questioning the buyers, the early-January lows near 0.6850 are likely nearby resistance during the further upside. It should also be noted that the sellers are less likely to return to the desk unless witnessing a downside break of a 12-day-old support line around 0.6620.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6803
|Today Daily Change
|138 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|2.07%
|Today daily open
|0.6665
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6523
|Daily SMA50
|0.636
|Daily SMA100
|0.6482
|Daily SMA200
|0.6658
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6683
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6612
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6683
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6519
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6656
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6639
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6552
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6695
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6725
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6766
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stellar performance refreshes 18-week top above 0.6800, RBA eyed
Having dominated the markets at the week’s start, AUD/USD bulls keep the reins around 0.6810, high of 0.6814, at the beginning of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA is widely anticipated to keep the current monetary policy unchanged.
USD/JPY looks for a firm direction above 107.00 with eyes on US civil unrest
USD/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s losses amid fresh challenges to risk. The yen pair dropped the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. A lack of data from Japan keeps traders focused on the geopolitical issues for fresh impulse.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,740, looks to post modest daily gains
The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,740 during the Asian trading hours before losing its traction. After dropping toward $1,730, however, the pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness during the American trading hours and now looks to close in the positive territory.
WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance.