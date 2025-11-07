TRENDING:
EUR/USD
BoE Interest Rate
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

AUD/USD steady amid US consumer confidence drop, Fed policy uncertainty

  • The AUD/USD pair holds near 0.6480 despite a sharp drop in US consumer confidence.
  • The University of Michigan Sentiment Index fell to 50.3 in November, well below expectations.
  • The US Dollar retreats as uncertainty persists over the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.
AUD/USD steady amid US consumer confidence drop, Fed policy uncertainty
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades sideways on Friday, around 0.6480 at the time of writing, following the release of a key indicator that showed a significant deterioration in US consumer confidence. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 50.3 in November from 53.6 in October, missing expectations of 53.2, reflecting growing concerns about inflation and the broader economic outlook.

Breaking down the data, the Current Conditions Index fell to 52.3 from 58.6, while the Expectations Index declined to 49. Inflation expectations were mixed, with the 1-year outlook edging up to 4.7%, while the 5-year measure eased to 3.6%. This combination of persistent inflation worries and weak economic sentiment weighed on the US Dollar (USD), as markets increased bets on a more dovish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Investors now see a possible rate cut in December, with the CME FedWatch tool suggesting a 72% chance of such a move, compared to 63% a week ago. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has maintained a cautious tone, emphasizing the need for more data before making any policy decision. The decline in consumer sentiment, combined with a softer labor market, highlighted by over 153,000 job cuts in October according to the Challenger report, continues to fuel expectations of upcoming monetary easing.

In Australia, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept its Official Cash Rate at 3.6% during its November meeting. Governor Michele Bullock stated that policymakers did not discuss rate reductions, while acknowledging that inflation remains too high. This cautious stance offers limited support to the Aussie, though concerns over China’s demand outlook continue to cap upside potential.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.26%-0.21%0.05%-0.31%0.07%0.36%-0.27%
EUR0.26%0.05%0.30%-0.04%0.33%0.63%-0.01%
GBP0.21%-0.05%0.24%-0.13%0.29%0.58%-0.06%
JPY-0.05%-0.30%-0.24%-0.33%0.05%0.32%-0.30%
CAD0.31%0.04%0.13%0.33%0.38%0.65%0.04%
AUD-0.07%-0.33%-0.29%-0.05%-0.38%0.29%-0.34%
NZD-0.36%-0.63%-0.58%-0.32%-0.65%-0.29%-0.63%
CHF0.27%0.01%0.06%0.30%-0.04%0.34%0.63%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trades close to recent tops around 1.1580

EUR/USD trades close to recent tops around 1.1580

EUR/USD is holding its ground and edging closer to the key 1.1600 level as the week wraps up. The pair’s rebound has gathered momentum thanks to continued weakness in the US Dollar, which came under extra pressure after the preliminary U-Mich Consumer Sentiment reading fell short of expectations for November.

GBP/USD flirts with multi-day highs near 1.3160

GBP/USD flirts with multi-day highs near 1.3160

GBP/USD has turned higher, climbing to fresh weekly highs above 1.3160 on Friday. Cable’s strong rebound comes as the US Dollar loses further momentum following a disappointing round of US data releases.

Gold looks bid around the $4,000 region

Gold looks bid around the $4,000 region

Gold is holding onto its daily gains near the key $4,000 mark per troy ounce at the end of the week. The yellow metal’s recovery has been supported by a softer Greenback and a widespread pullback in US Treasury yields.

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin trades above $0.1600 on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers