AUD/USD steadies near 0.6960 despite upbeat Aussie NAB data, focus on US inflation

- AUD/USD bulls take a breather after posting the biggest daily gains in a week.
- Market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic ahead of the key US inflation data.
- Australia’s NAB Business Conditions, Business Confidence improved in January.
- US Dollar pullback ahead of US CPI joins hope of upbeat Aussie job numbers, hawkish RBA talks to favor pair buyers.
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.6970-60 as it lacks upside momentum amid cautious markets during the early hours of all-important Tuesday. While portraying the pre-data anxiety, the Aussie pair fails to cheer the upbeat prints of the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) monthly sentiment data.
Australia’s NAB Business Confidence rose to 6.0 in January, from -1.0 prior and 1.0 expected while the NAB Business Conditions rallied to 18.0 compared to 8.0 expected and 12.0 prior. It’s worth noting that Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence, flashed earlier in Asia, dropped to -6.9% for February versus 5.0% prior.
It’s worth noting, however, that the US Dollar’s positioning for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January and softer Treasury bond yields join firmer equities to put a floor under the AUD/USD prices. Alternatively, hawkish Fed talks and the market’s doubts over the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish concerns seem to cap the Aussie pair’s run-up ahead of all-important US inflation numbers.
On Monday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that the Federal Reserve will need to continue to raise interest rates in order to get them to a level high enough to bring inflation back down to the central bank's target rate, per Reuters. Before him, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker pushed back the chatters of a Fed rate cut during 2023. However, the policymaker did mention, “Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing.” His comments were mostly in line with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious optimism and exerted downside pressure on the US Dollar.
At home, the RBA appeared hawkish but the quarterly statement from the Aussie statement raise doubts on the more rate lifts as it downplays inflation forecasts, which in turn challenged the AUD/USD bulls.
Elsewhere, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while Australia’s ASX 200 rises 0.35% on a day by the press time, which in turn follows Wall Street’s gains and favors the AUD/USD bulls.
Looking ahead, AUD/USD traders should pay attention to the US CPI data as the recent Federal Reserve (Fed) comments appear light when suggesting more rate hikes. Also, the Fed policy pivot talks aren’t far from the table and hence any disappointment from the US inflation numbers won’t hesitate to propel the Aussie pair further toward the north.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the eight-day-old descending resistance line, now support around 0.6920, keeps AUD/USD buyers hopeful as they approach the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding the 0.7000 psychological magnet.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6964
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7002
|Daily SMA50
|0.6874
|Daily SMA100
|0.6689
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6974
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6891
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7011
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6856
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6942
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6913
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.686
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7027
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
