- AUD/USD slips nearly 0.5% but holds above the 0.6500 psychological level.
- Australia’s July trade surplus widened to A$7.31B as exports rose and imports fell.
- Markets expect NFP to show 75K jobs in August, with Unemployment Rate edging up to 4.3%.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) is under pressure against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with AUD/USD down almost 0.50%, trading near 0.6510 at the time of writing. The pullback reflects broad Greenback resilience as markets digest a mixed batch of US labor data and stronger services activity, though the pair is holding firm above the 0.6500 psychological level.
The US Dollar is regaining ground, with the DXY index hovering near 98.40, underpinned by cautious positioning ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). Labor signals this week have pointed to softer hiring and rising layoffs, while the ISM survey showed services demand holding steady despite weakening employment. These dynamics reinforce expectations for a Fed rate cut later this month, though uncertainty remains over the pace and size of easing.
Australia’s external sector offered mixed signals earlier on Thursday. July trade data showed the surplus widening to A$7.31 billion, compared with A$5.37 billion in June and beating expectations of A$4.92 billion. Exports rose 3.3% on the month, supported by stronger commodity shipments, while imports fell 1.3%, reflecting softer domestic demand. While the wider surplus underlines Australia’s reliance on external trade, it did little to shift sentiment around the Aussie.
Looking ahead, all eyes are on Friday’s US NFP report. Markets expect job growth to slow to 75K in August from 73K previously, with the Unemployment Rate seen edging up to 4.3% from 4.2%. Average Hourly Earnings are forecast to rise 0.3% MoM and 3.7% YoY, slightly softer than July’s 3.9% pace. A weaker print would likely weigh on the USD by reinforcing the case for Fed easing, while a stronger outcome could keep the Greenback supported in the short term. Still, with a 25 basis point cut at the September Fed meeting already almost fully priced in, that should cap the upside for the US Dollar.
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 05, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 75K
Previous: 73K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1650, focus shifts to US NFP
EUR/USD now navigates a sidelined theme below 1.1650 following the closing bell in the European markets on Thursday. The pair’s daily correction comes on the back of the resurgence of some decent buying interest in the US Dollar, at the time when investors shift their attention to the crucial NFP report on Friday.
GBP/USD remains depressed in the sub-1.3450 region
GBP/USD trades with modest losses in the low-1.3400s amid a decent bullish attempt in the Greeback. Market participants, in the meantime, continue to closely follow developments in the gilt market amid speculation of a stagflationary scenario for the UK economy in the next few months.
Gold appears slightly offered around $3,550
Gold is taking a breather on Thursday following seven consecutive days of gains, including Wednesday’s move to a record high around the $3,580 zone per troy ounce. Traders’ prudence ahead of the release of Friday’s US NFP and decent gains in the US Dollar keep weighing on the precious metal for now.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC stabilizes as focus shifts to key macroeconomic data releases
Bitcoin is holding steady around $110,800 at the time of writing on Thursday, having recovered slightly so far this week. Traders adopt a cautious stance ahead of key US macroeconomic data due to be released on Friday, which could influence the Fed monetary policy outlook, keeping crypto markets on edge.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.