- AUD/USD surged on weak US ISM Services data, which contracted to its lowest since 2020.
- The US economy added more jobs than estimated while wage growth eases, helping the Federal Reserve’s job to tame inflation.
- Fed policymakers reiterated the need to curb inflation, emphasizing that they will stay the course.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) rallied against the US Dollar (USD) after the release of crucial economic data in the United States (US), although upbeat, failed to underpin the USD. Additionally, a services PMI survey dropped to contractionary territory, fueling speculations for a recession in the US. At the time of writing, the AUD/USD is trading at 0.6866, some 40 pips above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Mixed US economic data underpinned the AUD/USD
December’s labor market data in the US painted a mixed report. Although 223K jobs were added to the economy exceeding estimates of 200K, fears that wage inflation would remain stickier waned. Average Hourly Earnings rose by 0.3% MoM, but on an annual basis, fell to 4.6% compared to 5.0% consensus. The slowdown would be welcomed by Fed policymakers, who see wage pressures as one of the factors keeping inflation above its 2% target.
The AUD/USD edged higher on the release and aimed toward the 0.6800 mark. However, weaker-than-expected ISM Services data and shrinkage of US Factory Orders added another leg up in the AUD/USD, extending its gains towards a two-day high of 0.6849.
The ISM Services PMI unexpectedly contracted to 49.6 vs. 55 estimates, and its lowest reading since May 2020, and trailed November’s 56.5 jumps, data released Friday showed. PMI readings below the 50-line signals contraction.
Aside from this, Fed speakers continued to cross newswires. Earlier, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic said that December’s employment report does not change his outlook on the economy, emphasizing the need to “stay the course.” Later, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa D. Cooks said that inflation is “far too high” and of “great concern” despite recent reports.
Australia’s next week’s data would feature Building Permits, the release of the Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI), Retail Sales and the Trade Balance. On the US front, its calendar will feature the Consumer Price Index (CPI), unemployment claims, and the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6842
|Today Daily Change
|0.0090
|Today Daily Change %
|1.33
|Today daily open
|0.6752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.675
|Daily SMA50
|0.6675
|Daily SMA100
|0.6634
|Daily SMA200
|0.6849
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6845
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6735
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.671
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6893
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6629
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6777
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6803
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.671
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.682
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6887
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.693
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0600 as US Dollar selloff picks up steam Premium
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2000 after weak US PMI data Premium
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises above $1,860
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.