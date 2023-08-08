AUD/USD snaps three-day winning streak as bears eye 0.6500 on mixed Australia/China data

- AUD/USD holds lower grounds near intraday bottom, prints the first daily loss in four.
- Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence slumps for August but NAB sentiment numbers improved for July, China Trade Balance improves in July.
- Sentiment sours amid geopolitical woes, cautious mood ahead of top-tier data.
- US trade data may entertain traders ahead of the key Aussie/US inflation figures.
AUD/USD drops towards 0.6500 as it prints the first daily loss in four around 0.6550 amid early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Aussie pair struggles to justify mixed Australian and China data while tracing the firmer US Dollar to keep the bears on the table.
That said, China’s headline Trade Balance rises to $80.6B versus $70.6B expected and $70.62B prior. Further details unveil that the Imports slumped -12.4% YoY compared to -6.8% previous readings and -5.0% market forecasts while Exports dropped -9.2% YoY from -8.3% prior, versus -8.9% expected.
Earlier in the day, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for August slumped to -0.4% versus 2.7% prior. Alternatively, the National Australia Bank's (NAB) Business Conditions for July edge higher to 10.0 from 9.0 prior and 8.0 market forecasts whereas the NAB Business Confidence came in to 2.0% compared to -1.0% market consensus and 0.0% prior.
Elsewhere, the market’s recent chatters about the geopolitical fears surrounding China join the cautious mood ahead of Thursday’s inflation clues from Australia and the US also weigh on the AUD/USD price. That said, China’s warning about using the face recognition system joins the latest Japan-China tension and the Sino-US tussles to weigh on the sentiment amid a light calendar and lackluster yields.
Against this backdrop, S&P500 Futures prints mild losses around 4,530 as it retreats towards the monthly low marked the last Friday, reversing the first daily gain in five marked on Monday. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields remain pressured around 4.06% and 4.76% by the press time. It’s worth noting that Wall Street closed with the first daily positive in five by the end of Monday’s North American session.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the Aussie/China data, AUD/USD pair traders should keep their eyes on the risk catalysts ahead of the US Trade Balance for June and the NFIB business Optimism Index for July. However, Wednesday’s China Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Thursday’s Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations, as well as the US CPI, are the key for the AUD/USD pair to watch for a clear guide.
Technical analysis
Failure to cross the double bottoms marked in late June and early July, around 0.6600 by the press time keeps AUD/USD bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6553
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.6574
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6716
|Daily SMA50
|0.6702
|Daily SMA100
|0.6688
|Daily SMA200
|0.6734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6593
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6555
|Previous Weekly High
|0.674
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6895
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6579
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6555
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6536
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6593
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.663
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6500 after mixed China's trade data
AUD/USD is trading under decent selling pressure, eyeing 0.6500 early Tuesday. The pair is weighed down by a renewed US Dollar strength, in the face of hawkish Fed commentary and a negative shift in the market sentiment. Australian sentiment and mixed Chinese trade data fail to impress the Aussie.
USD/JPY recaptures 143.00 amid fresh US Dollar buying
USD/JPY is extending gains beyond 143.00, building on the previous day's goodish rebound from mid-141.00s early Tuesday. The pair benefits from souring risk sentiment-driven broad US Dollar demand and mixed Japanese data.
Gold drops back closer to $1,930 level amid stronger US Dollar
Gold price remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Tuesday and drops to a fresh daily low, around the $1,931 area during the Asian session. The XAU/USD, however, manages to hold above a three-and-half-week low touched last Friday.
Upcoming $525 million worth of token unlocks may leave late sellers behind
Token unlocks events in the cryptocurrency realm tend to trigger panic selling, particularly when traders or investors (or both) anticipate a drop in prices. The reverse is true for bull markets, as crypto prices are steered by a progressive demand surge.
Key inflation data releases to watch out for this week
The week ahead has plenty to look forward to for investors, as the earnings season continues on and a range of highly anticipated inflation data becomes available from the likes of China and the US among others.