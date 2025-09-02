AUD/USD slumps to near 0.6500 as US Dollar snaps five-day losing streak

- AUD/USD tumbles to near 0.6500 as the US Dollar outperforms its peers.
- The US Dollar gains ahead of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August.
- Investors await key Australian Q2 GDP data.
The AUD/USD pair is down 0.7% to near 0.6500 during the late European trading session on Tuesday. The Aussie pair plunges as the US Dollar (USD) outperforms ahead of the release of the United States (US) ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for August, which will be published at 14:00 GMT.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, snaps five-day losing streak and jumps to near 98.40 after bouncing back strongly from the monthly low around 97.50.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.66%
|1.26%
|1.00%
|0.31%
|0.68%
|0.84%
|0.59%
|EUR
|-0.66%
|0.59%
|0.35%
|-0.35%
|0.06%
|0.18%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|-1.26%
|-0.59%
|-0.24%
|-0.93%
|-0.54%
|-0.41%
|-0.66%
|JPY
|-1.00%
|-0.35%
|0.24%
|-0.70%
|-0.34%
|-0.16%
|-0.39%
|CAD
|-0.31%
|0.35%
|0.93%
|0.70%
|0.35%
|0.56%
|0.26%
|AUD
|-0.68%
|-0.06%
|0.54%
|0.34%
|-0.35%
|0.13%
|-0.13%
|NZD
|-0.84%
|-0.18%
|0.41%
|0.16%
|-0.56%
|-0.13%
|-0.26%
|CHF
|-0.59%
|0.08%
|0.66%
|0.39%
|-0.26%
|0.13%
|0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The Manufacturing PMI is seen higher at 49.0 against 48.0 in July, suggesting that the business activity contracted again but at a moderate pace. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a contraction in business activity.
This week, US labor market-related data will be key trigger for the US Dollar. Investors will notably monitor the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data to get fresh cues about the current status of job demand.
In August, market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates in the September policy meeting intensified after the July’s NFP report showed a dramatic downward revision in employment numbers of May and June.
In Australia, investors await Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, which is scheduled to be published on Wednesday. Economists expect the Australian economy to have grown by 0.5%, faster than 0.2% increase seen in the first quarter of the year. On an annualized basis, the Australian economy is seen rising by 1.6%.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product (QoQ)
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on a quarterly basis, is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced in Australia during a given period. The GDP is considered as the main measure of Australian economic activity. The QoQ reading compares economic activity in the reference quarter to the previous quarter. Generally, a rise in this indicator is bullish for the Australian Dollar (AUD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Sep 03, 2025 01:30
Frequency: Quarterly
Consensus: 0.5%
Previous: 0.2%
Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) releases the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on a quarterly basis. It is published about 65 days after the quarter ends. The indicator is closely watched, as it paints an important picture for the economy. A strong labor market, rising wages and rising private capital expenditure data are critical for the country’s improved economic performance, which in turn impacts the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy decision and the Australian dollar. Actual figures beating estimates is considered AUD bullish, as it could prompt the RBA to tighten its monetary policy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
