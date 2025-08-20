AUD/USD slumps to near 0.6420 as antipodeans underperform, FOMC minutes eyed

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.

FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.

In Wednesday’s session, investors will focus on Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the July policy meeting, which will be published at 18:00 GMT. In the policy meeting, the Fed kept interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50% and stated that a “wait and see” approach is optimal amid less clarity over the likely consequences of tariffs on inflation and the economy.

Earlier in the day, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) held its one- and five-year Loan Prime Rates (LPRs) unchanged at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively. Chinese monetary policies significantly influence the Australian Dollar, given that the economy relies heavily on its exports to Beijing.

The Australian Dollar faces a sharp selling pressure as financial market participants expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates again in the remainder of the year. RBA dovish bets have intensified as inflation in Australia has come to near the central bank’s desired range of 2%-3%.

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

