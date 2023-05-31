AUD/USD slips 40 pips on mixed China PMI, upbeat Aussie inflation ahead of key US catalysts

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • AUD/USD portrays a volatile reaction to Australia inflation data, China activity numbers.
  • Australia Monthly Consumer Price Index jumps to 6.8% in April, China’s officials PMIs ease for May.
  • Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed signals from data, risk catalysts.
  • US House of Representatives’ voting on measures to avoid default, JOLTS Job Openings eyed for clear directions.

 

AUD/USD fails to cheer upbeat Australian inflation data for long as it refreshed its intraday high to 0.6540 before plummeting to 0.6498 on downbeat China activity data. Apart from the data, fears of US default and hawkish Fed bets also exert downside pressure on the Aussie pair.

Australia’s Monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April rises 6.8% YoY versus 6.3% prior. Further, China’s official activity numbers for May came in mixed.

That said, China NBS Manufacturing PMI eases to 48.8 from 49.4 expected and 49.2 prior whereas Non-Manufacturing PMI rose past 50.7 market forecasts to 54.5 and 56.4 previous readings.

Earlier in the day, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe spread hawkish remarks while saying that “(He) will do what is necessary to make sure inflation comes back to target range in next few years.” It’s worth noting that the policymaker also said, “We're in data-dependent mode.”

Hence, the latest data fails to justify the hawkish remarks from RBA’s Lowe and hence exerts downside pressure on the AUD/USD pair.

Apart from the data, sluggish sentiment also weighs on the Aussie pair as the S&P500 Futures remain indecisive after a mixed Wall Street close while the US Treasury bond yields stay depressed of late. Furthermore, the US Dollar Index (DXY) inaction around 104.00, after snapping a six-day uptrend near the highest levels in 10 weeks, also please the AUD/USD pair sellers.

Having witnessed the initial reaction to a slew of data, the AUD/USD pair may witness a lackluster day ahead as markets may turn cautious ahead of the key US event, namely the House voting on the US debt ceiling deal. Also important to watch is the US JOLTS Job Openings for April, expected 9.375M versus 9.59M prior, as well as the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index for May, likely to fall to 47.0 from 48.6.

Should the US Republicans bloc the debt limit extension, the market may witness a shock and the same can propel riskier assets, which in turn keeps the AUD/USD bears hopeful due to its risk barometer status. However, the US Dollar may not be able to cheer the same and hence can prod the bears provided the US data disappoints with a huge margin.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD remains bearish unless crossing the previous support line from March, around 0.6560 by the press time. That said, a three-week-old falling trend line, close to 0.6540 at the latest, guards the immediate recovery of the Aussie pair.

It’s worth noting that the downbeat RSI prods sellers even as MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading below the previous key support hint at the quote’s further downside.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6517
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % -0.00%
Today daily open 0.6517
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6648
Daily SMA50 0.667
Daily SMA100 0.6766
Daily SMA200 0.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6559
Previous Daily Low 0.6503
Previous Weekly High 0.6668
Previous Weekly Low 0.649
Previous Monthly High 0.6806
Previous Monthly Low 0.6574
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6524
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6538
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6494
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.647
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6437
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.655
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6583
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6607

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD tumbles to breach 0.6500 as poor China's PMI offsets upbeat Aussie data

AUD/USD tumbles to breach 0.6500 as poor China's PMI offsets upbeat Aussie data

AUD/USD is seeing intense selling pressure and breaches 0.6500 after the Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI sank further into contraction in May. Investors shrugged off hot Australian inflation data and strong Construction Work figures amid resurfacing China economic worries. 

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD buyers flirt with resistance-turned-support near 1.0730

EUR/USD buyers flirt with resistance-turned-support near 1.0730

EUR/USD remains sidelined around 1.0730-35 as bulls seek more clues to extend the previous day’s recovery from a 10-week low amid Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session. The Euro pair portrays the market’s anxiety as the key European/US data and events stand ready to prod the market’s momentum.

EUR/USD News

Gold: Softer US Dollar underpins rebound, focus on US politics, employment data

Gold: Softer US Dollar underpins rebound, focus on US politics, employment data

Gold keeps the previous day’s corrective bounce off a short-term key support while making rounds to $1,960 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The precious metal portrays the market’s sluggish mood ahead of the key United States data/events as XAU/USD bears run out of steam.

Gold News

Binance exchange to let traders keep collateral in banks, details

Binance exchange to let traders keep collateral in banks, details

Binance exchange has devised what could very well be the solution to counterparty risks associated with cryptocurrency trading. Based on a recent report, the world’s largest exchange by trading volume is considering a future where users can keep their trading collateral in banks instead of on crypto exchanges.

Read more

Debt ceiling deal keeps dollar locked in devaluation spiral

Debt ceiling deal keeps dollar locked in devaluation spiral

Fiscal hawks weren't optimistic when Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the U.S. House. The California Republican's track record was dismal when it comes to spending restraint. Nearly 5 months into his term, it is now apparent McCarthy has no intention of holding the line against government expansion.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures