AUD/USD slams into weekly support ahead of critical NFPs

- AUD/USD take on critical weekly support and stall.
- Fed and RBA divergence is running the show, contrary to seasonality. NFP next in line.
Around 0.7160, AUD/USD ended the day down some 0.80% on Thursday after falling from a high of 0.7222 to a low of 0.7145 in a technical move that has pierced important daily trendline support. The hawkishness at the Federal Reserve is driving sentiment and has resulted in an offer in the Aussie, to the contrary to the usual bullish seasonal factor.
Over several years, the start of the year has been typically bullish for the commodity sector and high beta currencies, such as the Aussie. However, the caveat for the seasonal bullishness was always going to be how hawkish the Fed comminuted at the start of the year. That came sooner than the market had expected in Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee minutes.
First off, “Participants generally noted that, given their individual outlooks for the economy, the labour market, and inflation, it may become warranted to increase the federal funds rate sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”
Additionally, the Fed has shown to markets that it is already thinking two steps ahead in discussing balance sheet runoff, as "Almost all participants agreed that it would likely be appropriate to initiate balance sheet runoff at some point after the first increase in the target range for the federal funds rate. However, participants judged that the appropriate timing of balance sheet runoff would likely be closer to that of policy rate liftoff than in the Committee’s previous experience."
as such, the divergence between the Reserve bank of Australia and the Fed is playing out in the price action of AUD/USD and couples up with the prior technical analysis as follows:
AUD/USD technical analysis
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in, a case building for longer-term downside
On this occasion, the price did not revisit the inefficiency of the Fed drop yesterday and instead moved in on the imbalance of price below support as follows:
The Fed's communication meant that there will be a much quicker timeline between rate hikes and balance sheet runoff than the last time, as such, it is full steam ahead with respect to the central bank divergences. Overall, that spells a lower Aussie for the weeks ahead which leaves the weekly technical outlook intact as follows:
On a break of weekly support, near 0.7150, the prospect of a downside continuation will be in play. Meanwhile, there is room for a correction to the old daily support near 0.72 the figure.
Nonfarm Payrolls is next in line for prospects of another shakeup in financial markets. However, anything outside of what is expected and a shock is unlikely to move the needle. ''The late-December COVID surge likely came too late to prevent a pickup in US payrolls after the gain in November (210k) appeared to be held down by an overly aggressive seasonal factor,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD returns to 1.1300 area following initial spike after US NFP data
EUR/USD jumped to a fresh daily high above 1.1320 with the initial reaction to the mixed US December jobs report but erased a large portion of its gains. Although the increase in US Nonfarm Payrolls missed the market expectation, annual wage inflation came in higher than forecast.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3550, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3550, preserving the Asian bounce amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. The US dollar tracks the yields lower ahead of the critical US NFP report. Brexit and coronavirus updates from the UK are eyed as well.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3550, US NFP eyed
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3550, preserving the Asian bounce amid a recovery in the risk sentiment. The US dollar tracks the yields lower ahead of the critical US NFP report. Brexit and coronavirus updates from the UK are eyed as well.
Gold seems vulnerable near two-week low, NFP awaited
Gold languished near a two-week low amid a goodish rebound in the equity markets. Investors also seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the US NFP report.
Shiba Inu price could surge 30% if SHIB can overcome this hurdle
Shiba Inu price has produced two areas of liquidity in the opposite direction. In addition, is one hurdle that blocks the path for SHIB and might hinder the bullish outlook.