AUD/USD shifts auction above 0.6500 amid weaker DXY, US ISM Services PMI eyed

- AUD/USD is eyeing the establishment of an auction profile above 0.6500.
- The RBA trimmed its pace of hiking interest rates to keep the growth prospects intact.
- A lower-than-expected US ISM Services PMI reading could weaken the DXY further.
The AUD/USD pair is oscillating majorly above the psychological resistance of 0.6500 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is aiming to comfortably establish above 0.6500 as the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its losses after dropping below the cushion of 111.00. The major is displaying signs of volatility contraction after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
On Tuesday, RBA Governor Philip Lowe announced a rate hike by 25 basis points (bps). The extent of the rate hike was lower than the expectations of 50 bps as the central bank preferred to take growth prospects along with the foremost agenda of bringing price stability to the economy. This has pushed the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 2.6%. RBA policymaker ditched the ongoing pattern of accelerating interest rates by 50 bps.
Now, the deviation between current rates at 2.6% and desired rate of 3.85% is extremely low, therefore the RBA has scaled down the pace of hiking interest rates.
Meanwhile, the DXY has slipped to near the psychological support of 110.00. The asset is expected to display a pullback move as short covering will kick-start after a sheer weakness.
In today’s session, the DXY will dance to the tunes of US ISM Services PMI data. The economic data is seen lower at 56 vs. the previous reading of 56.9. Also, the New Orders Index data will trim significantly to 58.9 against the prior release of 61.8.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6502
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6515
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6647
|Daily SMA50
|0.6825
|Daily SMA100
|0.69
|Daily SMA200
|0.7072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6522
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6402
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6538
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6363
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6476
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6448
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6318
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6558
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6677
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
