AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6720 with eyes on RBA minutes

- AUD/USD registers losses for the fourth day in a row.
- Coronavirus continues to hurt trade sentiment despite a light data flow.
- RBA minutes will be observed to reconfirm the optimistic tone.
- The US traders’ return, Empire State Manufacturing PMI will be observed.
AUD/USD declines to 0.6713 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair registers the fourth consecutive negative day and coronavirus is the catalyst to blame. Traders are now awaiting fresh clues from RBA minutes, up for publishing at 00:30 GMT, for near-term direction.
Coronavirus is the key…
Despite a light data flow and an absence of major catalysts, mainly due to the President’s Day holiday in the US, the Aussie pair failed to reverse the course of its declines.
The reason could be traced from the trade-negative comment from the IMF/Moody’s as well as the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) Good Trade barometer. The gauge to global trade slipped below 100 mark to 95.5 from 96.6 in November in its latest reading.
Additionally, comments from China’s leading expert tackling the epidemic, Zhong Nanshan, that the coronavirus will peak later in February in South China. Nationwide, the disease is expected to reach its peak in April also weighed on the sentiment.
Even so, the US off reduced the market’s reaction whereas China’s liquidity infusion and readiness to increase the money supply, together with Japan, pleased Asian equity traders.
While portraying the trade sentiment, the 10-year bund yield was broadly unchanged at -40.3bps by the end of Monday’s trading.
Eyes on RBA Minutes, China and the US return…
Looking forward, the Aussie traders will initially look for the RBA minutes to reconfirm the policymakers’ bullish bias. “The minutes of the RBA will be closely watched for perceived risks around the Bank’s more optimistic tone,” said analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Following that China's open and any new developments surrounding coronavirus will be the key to watch. Additionally, the US traders’ return from the extended weekend and Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, expected 5.0 versus 4.8 prior, could also provide fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking a seven-week-old falling trend line and 21-day SMA, respectively near 0.6725 and 0.6752, the AUD/USD pair is less likely to avoid revisiting 0.6680/75 support-zone.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6712
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6753
|Daily SMA50
|0.6847
|Daily SMA100
|0.683
|Daily SMA200
|0.6856
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6732
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6708
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6751
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6661
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6723
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6681
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6742
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pierces 1.3000 amid Brexit uncertainty
Investors are moving away from Pound as a deal with the EU is back on the table, while the Cabinet reshuffle put at doubt the release of the annual budget on time in a couple of weeks.
AUD/USD holding above 0.6700 ahead of RBA’s Minutes
The RBA will release the Minutes of its February meeting this Tuesday. No surprises expected after Lowe said the economy reached a “gentle turning point,” a couple of months ago.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin weekly closure is worrying
The Electric Coin Company (ECC) and the Zcash Foundation (ZF) has agreed to approve Zcash Improvement Proposal (ZIP) 1014. The team says the ZIP 1014 has received huge support from the entire Zcash ecosystem.
Gold rebounds modestly, trades above $1,580
The troy ounce of the precious metal rose nearly $15 last week as investors continued to react to headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the new week kicking off in a calm manner, the XAU/USD pair is consolidating last week's gains.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.